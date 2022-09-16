Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Offers on Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S21 FE 5G

For the iPhone lovers, Flipkart has teased to offer the iPhone 13 below ₹50,000 in the sale. As teased by Flipkart, iPhone 13 will be available at ₹4_990 suggesting that the smartphone will retail at below ₹50,000 in the sale. Apple recently slashed the price of iPhone 13 from ₹79,900 to ₹69,900. Similarly, the iPhone 12 mini will be available under ₹40,000. Apple Phone 11 will retail below ₹30,000 in Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

