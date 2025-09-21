Subscribe

Flipkart Big Billion Days starts September 23: Top smartphone deals, early access rewards and more

Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2025 sale will feature 10-minute doorstep delivery through Flipkart Minutes. Beginning September 23, 2025, it will cover 19 cities, offering discounts on smartphones, electronics, and essentials. Early access for Flipkart Plus and Black members will be available.

Govind Choudhary
Updated21 Sep 2025, 07:49 AM IST
Flipkart has announced that its upcoming Big Billion Days 2025 sale will include 10-minute doorstep delivery through its quick commerce service, Flipkart Minutes.
Flipkart has announced that its upcoming Big Billion Days 2025 sale will include 10-minute doorstep delivery through its quick commerce service, Flipkart Minutes.(Flipkart)

Flipkart has announced that its upcoming Big Billion Days 2025 sale will include 10-minute doorstep delivery through its quick commerce service, Flipkart Minutes. The e-commerce company is entering its 12th year of its annual festival sale from September 23, 2025.

Flipkart Minutes will operate across 19 cities and 3,000 pin codes, giving customers near-instant access to deals on smartphones, electronics, daily essentials, beauty products, groceries and more.

Early Access and Rewards

Flipkart Plus and Black members will be able to access sale listings 24 hours ahead of the official launch. Reward features will also be introduced, including ‘Boost Up!’ — which multiplies SuperCoin savings — and ‘Sale Price Live CoinBack Hour’, enabling up to 100 per cent CoinBack in SuperCoins on certain purchases.

Smartphones and Exchanges

Key smartphones on offer will include Apple’s iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 range, Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Oppo K13X, Realme P4 5G, Poco F7, Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro and Vivo T4x 5G. Flipkart Minutes will also provide real-time smartphone exchange, allowing customers to trade in their old devices and purchase new ones instantly.

Electronics and Gadgets

Discounts will extend to a wide selection of electronic products, from Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), Samsung Galaxy Book 4 and iPads, to boAt soundbars, Fujifilm Instax Mini film rolls and Philips grooming devices.

Beauty, Essentials and Grocery

Beauty and essentials will carry heavy discounts, with deodorants and perfumes reduced by up to 80 per cent, lipsticks starting at 49, shampoos and diapers down by up to 70 per cent. Food staples such as pulses, millets, dry fruits, coffee and olive oil will also feature.

D2C and Emerging Brands

The sale will additionally feature products from emerging and direct-to-consumer brands including Farmley, Mamaearth, BellaVita, Ajmal, Yogabar, WickedGud and Raw Pressery.

Meanwhile, Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2025 is also set to begin on 23 September, offering customers reduced prices on a wide range of smartphones and accessories from brands including Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, iQOO, Xiaomi, realme, and Lava. Prime members will receive 24-hour early access to the sale.

 
 
Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsFlipkart Big Billion Days starts September 23: Top smartphone deals, early access rewards and more
