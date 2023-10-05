The official dates for the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale have been announced. This week-long online sale is set to kick off in India on October 8 and will conclude on October 15, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Flipkart has exciting deals and offers lined up for a wide range of products, including mobile phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and smart TVs, along with new product launches and more.

Similar to previous years, Flipkart Plus members will enjoy a 24-hour head start on the sale. Flipkart has partnered with various lenders like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank to provide instant discounts on purchases made through their cards and EMI transactions during the sale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are details on credit cards offering maximum discounts.

According to a report by Card Insider, Axis Bank Credit Cardholders can enjoy several benefits when shopping on Flipkart during the Big Billion Sale. They can avail of a 10% instant discount on all Axis Bank Credit Cards and Credit EMI transactions above Rs. 5,000, with a maximum discount capped at Rs. 1,250.

Additionally, they can get a Flat Rs. 750 off on orders with a net cart value above Rs. 24,990 and a Flat Rs. 3,000 off on orders with a net cart value above Rs. 79,990. Please note that these offers are not valid for Axis Bank Corporate or Commercial cards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report adds that ICICI Bank Credit cardholders can take advantage of attractive discounts during the Big Billion Days Sale. They can enjoy a flat 10% discount on transactions above Rs. 5,000 when using ICICI Bank Credit Cards and credit EMI Transactions, with a maximum discount of Rs. 1,750 per card.

Moroever, there is a flat Rs. 750 discount on orders with a net cart value above Rs. 24,990 and a flat Rs. 3,000 discount on orders exceeding Rs. 79,990. Please note that these offers are not applicable to ICICI Bank Corporate or Commercial cards.

Reportedly, during the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale, customers using Kotak Bank Credit Cards can enjoy a 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 1,250 on purchases exceeding Rs. 5,000. Additionally, for EMI transactions of Rs. 5,000 and above, a 10% discount of up to Rs. 1,500 is available. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, extra cashback offers apply based on the net cart value: an extra Rs. 750 discount for Kotak Bank Credit Cards and Credit EMI Transactions on a net cart value of Rs. 24,990 and above, and an extra Rs. 3,000 discount for the same payment methods on a net cart value of Rs. 79,990 and above.

