This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The company will be introducing ‘Big Save on Bigger TV offer’ at Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
The sale is scheduled to begin from 16 October and will continue till 21 October
Thomson will be introducing a host of offers on its products during the upcoming festive season sale. The company will be introducing ‘Big Save on Bigger TV offer’ at Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale that is scheduled to begin from 16 October and will continue till 21 October. Thomson will be extending a 10% instant discount offer to all SBI card holders.
Thomson will be introducing a host of offers on its products during the upcoming festive season sale. The company will be introducing ‘Big Save on Bigger TV offer’ at Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale that is scheduled to begin from 16 October and will continue till 21 October. Thomson will be extending a 10% instant discount offer to all SBI card holders.
With prices starting at ₹10,999 for Android smart TVs, Thomson claims to provide Smart TV experience at an affordable price tag. Likewise, Thomson washing machines will start at a price point of ₹6499/- for 6.5 kgs. These discounts will be available during all 6-days of the festive season sale.
With prices starting at ₹10,999 for Android smart TVs, Thomson claims to provide Smart TV experience at an affordable price tag. Likewise, Thomson washing machines will start at a price point of ₹6499/- for 6.5 kgs. These discounts will be available during all 6-days of the festive season sale.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Earlier this year, Thomson TV launched its range of Android TV in India, in partnership with Google. It has also launched a range of premium and affordable semi and fully automatic washing machines.
Click on the image to enlarge
Elaborating on the shifting consumer sentiment this festive season and the BBD sale,
Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd., (SPPL) and India Brand Licensee, Thomson TV, says, “The new normal has been a catalyst to the digital transformation, over last 3 to 4 months, around 20% new users have been added to the universe of online shopper (according to a recently published BCG survey) . The online order volume has not only recovered to pre-COVID levels but has also recorded accelerated growth. Growth in tier2 and tier 3 cities alone has been to the tune of 53% upward. These trends are giving us more confidence to continue our efforts and woo the online shopper.
Thomson has been a believer of providing the best of technological products at the most affordable prices and the discreet Indian shopper across demography values that. We are projecting a sale of 200,000 units during this festive season and looking forward to continuing to delight our consumer in every possible way."