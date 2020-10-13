Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd., (SPPL) and India Brand Licensee, Thomson TV, says, “The new normal has been a catalyst to the digital transformation, over last 3 to 4 months, around 20% new users have been added to the universe of online shopper (according to a recently published BCG survey) . The online order volume has not only recovered to pre-COVID levels but has also recorded accelerated growth. Growth in tier2 and tier 3 cities alone has been to the tune of 53% upward. These trends are giving us more confidence to continue our efforts and woo the online shopper.