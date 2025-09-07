Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to begin September 23: iPhone 16 Pro Max could drop below ₹1 lakh

Flipkart has officially confirmed that its annual Big Billion Days sale will commence on 23 September. Ahead of the shopping festival, the e-commerce giant has begun teasing some of the major tech deals that buyers can expect, including a significant price cut on Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max.

In a new promotional image, Flipkart hinted that last year’s flagship device will be listed “from xx,xxx”, effectively confirming that the price will fall below ₹1,00,000. This marks the first time the smartphone, which debuted at ₹1,44,900 for the 256GB variant, will be available for under one lakh rupees. The discount, however, is expected to be part of a limited-period offer, with prices likely to fluctuate as the sale progresses.

The development comes at a crucial time for prospective iPhone buyers. Apple is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series on 9 September, following which the iPhone 16 Pro models will be discontinued. Once removed from Apple’s official store, fresh stock will no longer be supplied to third-party retailers, making this Flipkart deal one of the last chances to purchase the handset at a reduced rate.

Apart from the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Flipkart is also expected to offer discounts on other high-demand devices, including the iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S24. Shoppers can additionally expect deals across a range of electronics and home appliances, from Intel-powered PCs and 55-inch smart televisions to front-loading washing machines.

With the sale just weeks away, consumers eyeing Apple’s flagship are advised to act quickly once the offer goes live, as demand is expected to be high.