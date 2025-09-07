Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to begin September 23: iPhone 16 Pro Max could drop below ₹1 lakh

Flipkart has officially confirmed that its annual Big Billion Days sale will commence on 23 September. Ahead of the shopping festival, the e-commerce giant has begun teasing some of the major tech deals that buyers can expect, including a significant price cut on Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max.

In a new promotional image, Flipkart hinted that last year’s flagship device will be listed “from xx,xxx”, effectively confirming that the price will fall below ₹1,00,000. This marks the first time the smartphone, which debuted at ₹1,44,900 for the 256GB variant, will be available for under one lakh rupees. The discount, however, is expected to be part of a limited-period offer, with prices likely to fluctuate as the sale progresses.

The development comes at a crucial time for prospective iPhone buyers. Apple is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series on 9 September, following which the iPhone 16 Pro models will be discontinued. Once removed from Apple’s official store, fresh stock will no longer be supplied to third-party retailers, making this Flipkart deal one of the last chances to purchase the handset at a reduced rate.

Apart from the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Flipkart is also expected to offer discounts on other high-demand devices, including the iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S24. Shoppers can additionally expect deals across a range of electronics and home appliances, from Intel-powered PCs and 55-inch smart televisions to front-loading washing machines.

With the sale just weeks away, consumers eyeing Apple’s flagship are advised to act quickly once the offer goes live, as demand is expected to be high.

As in previous years, Flipkart is set to partner with banks to provide additional savings opportunities. This year’s partners include Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, with both expected to extend a 10 per cent instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions. Beyond bank-based discounts, shoppers will be able to access no-cost EMI options, UPI-linked promotions, product exchange schemes, and Pay Later services. Flipkart Plus members are also likely to receive exclusive offers through the SuperCoins reward programme.