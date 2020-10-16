Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Top offers on laptops

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is live and the e-commerce giant is offering discounts of a wide range of products which includes smartphones, laptops, Smart TVs and other appliances as well. Considering the rise of work from home culture, laptops have been one of the product segments that has attracted competitive pricing and even heavy discounts.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is live and the e-commerce giant is offering discounts of a wide range of products which includes smartphones, laptops, Smart TVs and other appliances as well. Considering the rise of work from home culture, laptops have been one of the product segments that has attracted competitive pricing and even heavy discounts.

The e-commerce company is also providing bank offers for SBI credit card and debit cardholders. SBI credit cardholders can avail a discount of up to ₹1,750 on purchases of above ₹5000. SBI debit cardholders can get a discount of up to ₹1,250 on purchases of above ₹5000.

The e-commerce company is also providing bank offers for SBI credit card and debit cardholders. SBI credit cardholders can avail a discount of up to ₹1,750 on purchases of above ₹5000. SBI debit cardholders can get a discount of up to ₹1,250 on purchases of above ₹5000. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Here are a few offers provided on some best-selling laptops:

Acer Aspire 7 Core i5 9th Gen: The laptop comes with 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Windows 10 Home, 4 GB Graphics/NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650/60 Hz. The gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch screen. The machine weighs 2.15 kg. The laptop is selling at ₹49,990 down from ₹79,999.

Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen: This Apple laptop comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB SSD. It will run on Mac OS Sierra. The 13.3-inch machine weighs 1.35 kg. The laptop is priced at ₹59,990 down from ₹84,900.

Dell Vostro Core i5 10th Gen: It comes with 8 GB RAM, 1 TB HDD, 256 GB SSD and runs on Windows 10 Home. The 14-inch laptop weighs 1.66 kg and gets MS Office. The laptop is selling at ₹48,990 down from ₹53,859.

Lenovo Ideapad L340 Core i7 9th Gen: It comes with 8 GB RAM, 1 TB HDD and 256 GB SSD. It runs on Windows 10 Home and gets. 4 GB NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 graphics. The 15.6-inch, laptop weighs 2.19 kg. The price has come down to ₹65,990 from its marked price of ₹98,390.

MSI GF65 Thin Core i5 9th Gen: The gaming laptop comes with 16GB RAM and 512 GB SSD. It runs on Windows 10 Home with 6 GB NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1660 Ti graphics. The 15.6 inch weighs 1.86 kg. The laptop has been priced at ₹74,990 down from ₹99,990

HP 15s Core i3 10th Gen: The laptop comes with 8 GB RAM and gets 1TB HDD. It comes with Windows 10 Home. The 15.6 inch laptop weighs 1.91 kg and comes with MS Office. The laptop is now priced at ₹35,990 down from ₹39,788.

Topics FlipkartLaptopsSale