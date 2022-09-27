Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Top-rated smartphones under ₹35,0002 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 05:42 PM IST
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available at a discounted price of ₹34,999 in the ongoing Flipkart sale.
Listen to this article
Looking to buy a mid-range smartphone in the ongoing Flipkart sale? The sale continues to offer a 10% instant discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards. If you are still unable to decide which smartphone to buy, we have curated a list of top-rated phones available under ₹35,000 on Flipkart