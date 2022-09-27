Looking to buy a mid-range smartphone in the ongoing Flipkart sale? The sale continues to offer a 10% instant discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards. If you are still unable to decide which smartphone to buy, we have curated a list of top-rated phones available under ₹35,000 on Flipkart

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) is currently selling at a discounted price of ₹32,999 on Flipkart. There is a 10% instant discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders on the other hand can get 8% off on up to ₹1,250. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ 5G processor and houses a 4,500mAh battery. The phone has a 16MP camera at the front for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available at a discounted price of ₹34,999 in the ongoing Flipkart sale. The e-tailer is offering 10% instant discount with ICICI Bank credit cards along with ₹50 instant cashback with Paytm wallet. The handset is equipped with a 6.4-inch full HD+ screen and houses a 4,500mAh battery.

Realme GT2

After a discount of 18%, Realme GT2 is up for purchase at ₹32,499 on Flipkart right now. The smartphone has a 6.62-inch display and offers up to 12GB RAM. The device is equipped with 50MP main camera on the front paired with 8MP and 2MP camera sensors. Powering the phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung Galaxy A53 is selling at a discounted price of ₹31,999. The phone has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen and is powered by the company’s own Eynos octa-core processor. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and features a 32MP camera at the front for selfies.

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM is listed with a price tag of ₹31,499 in the sale. The smartphone comes powered by Google Tensor processor and runs Android 12 out of the box. The device boasts of a 12MP+12MP dual rear camera paired with an 8MP selfie camera. The phone houses a 4,410mAh battery.