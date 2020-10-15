Despite the recent launch of new iPhone 12 series, many buyers are still interested in purchasing older iPhones which offer better value for money. Flipkart ’s Big Billion Days sale is providing one such deal. The e-commerce giant is offering the iPhone SE 2020 at a price of just ₹25,999.

While the phone is listed (for Flipkart Plus members) at ₹25,999, interested buyers can use a host of other offers that can bring the price of the iPhone at well below ₹20,000. The company is offering a massive discount of ₹14,000. The original price of the same variant is ₹39,999. Interested buyers who are not Flipkart Plus members can avail the offer from 16 Octob

The iPhone SE 2020 price can easily be brought down to ₹20,000 or even lesser by using the Flipkart’s exchange offer. The exchange value will depend on the phone that’s being offered.

Over and above the exchange offer, users can even avail the banking offer provided by Flipkart. The company is offering a discount of up to ₹1,750 for buyers using SBI Credit Cards. For SBI debit card holders, the company will be providing a maximum discount of ₹1,200.

Including these offers, iPhone SE 2020 could be selling at the lowest possible price it will be available at, at least in the current year.

The iPhone SE uses a form factor that has been prevalent since the iPhone 6 series. The hardware of the new iPhone SE 2020 looks identical to that of the iPhone 8 but it features Apple’s last year’s flagship, A13 Bionic chipset. While the device may not be great for media consumtion, thanks to the small 4.7-inch screen and the relatively smaller battery, it can be a good fit for first-time Apple buyers. Apple is popular for providing long-term support for its devices and the iPhone SE 2020 should be no different.

