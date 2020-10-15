The iPhone SE uses a form factor that has been prevalent since the iPhone 6 series. The hardware of the new iPhone SE 2020 looks identical to that of the iPhone 8 but it features Apple’s last year’s flagship, A13 Bionic chipset. While the device may not be great for media consumtion, thanks to the small 4.7-inch screen and the relatively smaller battery, it can be a good fit for first-time Apple buyers. Apple is popular for providing long-term support for its devices and the iPhone SE 2020 should be no different.