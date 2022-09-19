Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts September 23. The eight-day long sale will continue till September 30. The e-tailer has created a webpage of the upcoming sale, teasing upcoming deals and offers on products across categories. Flipkart has also partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to offer 10% instant discount to customers on all purchases made during the sale. The e-commerce platform has also revealed deals on smartphones that will be available in the sale. Here we bring you deals on smartphones under ₹20,000 that are revealed so far

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G will be available at a starting price of ₹19,999 in the Flipkart sale. The smartphone is claimed to juice up from 0 to 100% in 15 minutes. It is equipped with a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display and comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 octa-core processor. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G boasts of a 108MP primary rear camera paired with 8MP and 2MP camera sensors. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP camera at the front.

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G will retail at a discounted price of ₹15,990. The phone is currently listed at ₹17,990 on Flipkart. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and houses a 4,310mAh battery. The handset offers a 16MP camera at the front for selfies. On the rear, the phone is equipped with a quad camera setup consisting of 48MP main camera.

Moto G82 5G

Moto G82 5G will be up for sale at a discounted price of ₹18,499 on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon- 695 5G processor and has a 6.6-inch full HD+ display. The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery and features a 16MP selfie camera at the front.

Realme 9 Pro 5G

Realme 9 Pro 5G comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The smartphone will be available at a discounted price of ₹14,999 in the upcoming Flipkart sale. Its original price is ₹21,999. The handset offers a 64MP triple camera at the back.