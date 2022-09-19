Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  Flipkart Big Billion Days: Smartphones deals under 20,000 revealed

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Smartphones deals under 20,000 revealed

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G offers fast charging
2 min read . 12:17 PM ISTLivemint

  • Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 will be a eight-day long sale that starts September 23 and will continue till September 30.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts September 23. The eight-day long sale will continue till September 30. The e-tailer has created a webpage of the upcoming sale, teasing upcoming deals and offers on products across categories. Flipkart has also partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to offer 10% instant discount to customers on all purchases made during the sale. The e-commerce platform has also revealed deals on smartphones that will be available in the sale. Here we bring you deals on smartphones under 20,000 that are revealed so far

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts September 23. The eight-day long sale will continue till September 30. The e-tailer has created a webpage of the upcoming sale, teasing upcoming deals and offers on products across categories. Flipkart has also partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to offer 10% instant discount to customers on all purchases made during the sale. The e-commerce platform has also revealed deals on smartphones that will be available in the sale. Here we bring you deals on smartphones under 20,000 that are revealed so far

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G will be available at a starting price of 19,999 in the Flipkart sale. The smartphone is claimed to juice up from 0 to 100% in 15 minutes. It is equipped with a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display and comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 octa-core processor. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G boasts of a 108MP primary rear camera paired with 8MP and 2MP camera sensors. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP camera at the front.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G will be available at a starting price of 19,999 in the Flipkart sale. The smartphone is claimed to juice up from 0 to 100% in 15 minutes. It is equipped with a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display and comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 octa-core processor. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G boasts of a 108MP primary rear camera paired with 8MP and 2MP camera sensors. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP camera at the front.

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G will retail at a discounted price of 15,990. The phone is currently listed at 17,990 on Flipkart. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and houses a 4,310mAh battery. The handset offers a 16MP camera at the front for selfies. On the rear, the phone is equipped with a quad camera setup consisting of 48MP main camera.

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G will retail at a discounted price of 15,990. The phone is currently listed at 17,990 on Flipkart. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and houses a 4,310mAh battery. The handset offers a 16MP camera at the front for selfies. On the rear, the phone is equipped with a quad camera setup consisting of 48MP main camera.

Moto G82 5G

Moto G82 5G

Moto G82 5G will be up for sale at a discounted price of 18,499 on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon- 695 5G processor and has a 6.6-inch full HD+ display. The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery and features a 16MP selfie camera at the front.

Moto G82 5G will be up for sale at a discounted price of 18,499 on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon- 695 5G processor and has a 6.6-inch full HD+ display. The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery and features a 16MP selfie camera at the front.

Realme 9 Pro 5G

Realme 9 Pro 5G

Realme 9 Pro 5G comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The smartphone will be available at a discounted price of 14,999 in the upcoming Flipkart sale. Its original price is 21,999. The handset offers a 64MP triple camera at the back.

Realme 9 Pro 5G comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The smartphone will be available at a discounted price of 14,999 in the upcoming Flipkart sale. Its original price is 21,999. The handset offers a 64MP triple camera at the back.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.