Flipkart Big Billion Days: Smartphones deals under 20,000 revealed

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts September 23. The eight-day long sale will continue till September 30. The e-tailer has created a webpage of the upcoming sale, teasing upcoming deals and offers on products across categories. Flipkart has also partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to offer 10% instant discount to customers on all purchases made during the sale. The e-commerce platform has also revealed deals on smartphones that will be available in the sale. Here we bring you deals on smartphones under ₹20,000 that are revealed so far

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}