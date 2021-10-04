Flipkart's The Big Billion Days sale has entered its second day with offers available across product categories. One of the popular categories during the sale is smartphones, and discounts are available on brands including Apple, Oppo, Realme, Motorola and more.

Here's a look at the best smartphone deals you can grab today under the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale:

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 discounts continue on Flipkart with all three storage variants going for ₹14,301 to ₹13,901 less than the original price, depending on the trim.

The 64GB variant is available for ₹50,999 instead of 65,900, whereas the 128GB version is going for 56,999 during the sale, as opposed to its original price of 70,900. The 256GB variant is tagged at 66,999, instead of ₹80,999.

Flipkart is also offering up to ₹15,800 exchange discount on all three variants, along with bank offers from ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

Apple iPhone 12 mini

The Apple iPhone 12 mini is getting a discount of ₹20,901 across variants. The 64GB iPhone 12 mini is available for ₹38,999, the 128GB variant for 43,999, and the 256GB variant for ₹53,999.

Flipkart is again offering an exchange offer worth up to ₹15,800 on iPhone 12 mini, as well as bank discounts that can bring the price further down.

Realme GT 5G

Realme GT 5G, the cheapest smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, is available at an even lower price point during The Big Billion Days sale. The device was launched in August.

The 8GB+128GB variant is available at ₹35,999 instead of ₹40,999. The higher end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is going for 39,999 as opposed to its original price of ₹43,999. Both variants get an exchange discount of ₹15,800.

Realme GT Master Edition

The beautifully crafted Realme GT Master Edition, which was launched alongside the Realme GT 5G, is also available at a discounted price during the sale.

The 128GB variant with 8GB of RAM is available at ₹27,999 whereas the 12GB+256GB variant is priced at 29,999 during the sale. The 128GB Realme GT Master Edition is available with a exchange off up to ₹22,800, while the same for the 256GB variant is up to ₹21,800.

Oppo Reno6 5G

The Oppo Reno6 5G variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage is available at ₹29,990, as opposed to the original price of ₹35,990. Buyers can bring down the price further with exchange off up to ₹18,800.

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

Flipkart is selling the 12GB+256GB variant of Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G at ₹41,990, as opposed to the original price of ₹48,990. There is also an exchange offer up to ₹19,800, as well as bank discounts to lower the price further.

