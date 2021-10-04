OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Flipkart Big Billion Days: Top smartphone deals to look out for today
Listen to this article

Flipkart's The Big Billion Days sale has entered its second day with offers available across product categories. One of the popular categories during the sale is smartphones, and discounts are available on brands including Apple, Oppo, Realme, Motorola and more.

Here's a look at the best smartphone deals you can grab today under the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale:

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 discounts continue on Flipkart with all three storage variants going for 14,301 to 13,901 less than the original price, depending on the trim.

The 64GB variant is available for 50,999 instead of 65,900, whereas the 128GB version is going for 56,999 during the sale, as opposed to its original price of 70,900. The 256GB variant is tagged at 66,999, instead of 80,999.

Flipkart is also offering up to 15,800 exchange discount on all three variants, along with bank offers from ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

Apple iPhone 12 mini

The Apple iPhone 12 mini is getting a discount of 20,901 across variants. The 64GB iPhone 12 mini is available for 38,999, the 128GB variant for 43,999, and the 256GB variant for 53,999.

Flipkart is again offering an exchange offer worth up to 15,800 on iPhone 12 mini, as well as bank discounts that can bring the price further down.

Realme GT 5G

Realme GT 5G, the cheapest smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, is available at an even lower price point during The Big Billion Days sale. The device was launched in August.

The 8GB+128GB variant is available at 35,999 instead of 40,999. The higher end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is going for 39,999 as opposed to its original price of 43,999. Both variants get an exchange discount of 15,800.

Realme GT Master Edition

The beautifully crafted Realme GT Master Edition, which was launched alongside the Realme GT 5G, is also available at a discounted price during the sale.

The 128GB variant with 8GB of RAM is available at 27,999 whereas the 12GB+256GB variant is priced at 29,999 during the sale. The 128GB Realme GT Master Edition is available with a exchange off up to 22,800, while the same for the 256GB variant is up to 21,800.

Oppo Reno6 5G

The Oppo Reno6 5G variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage is available at 29,990, as opposed to the original price of 35,990. Buyers can bring down the price further with exchange off up to 18,800.

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

Flipkart is selling the 12GB+256GB variant of Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G at 41,990, as opposed to the original price of 48,990. There is also an exchange offer up to 19,800, as well as bank discounts to lower the price further.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout