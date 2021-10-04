Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Flipkart Big Billion Days: Top smartphone deals to look out for today

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Top smartphone deals to look out for today

Premium
Smartphones are a much-liked category during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, similar to previous years.
2 min read . 03:18 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

The second day of Flipkart's The Big Billion Days sale is offering discounts and offers on smartphones from Apple, Realme, Oppo and more

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Flipkart's The Big Billion Days sale has entered its second day with offers available across product categories. One of the popular categories during the sale is smartphones, and discounts are available on brands including Apple, Oppo, Realme, Motorola and more.

Flipkart's The Big Billion Days sale has entered its second day with offers available across product categories. One of the popular categories during the sale is smartphones, and discounts are available on brands including Apple, Oppo, Realme, Motorola and more.

Here's a look at the best smartphone deals you can grab today under the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale:

Here's a look at the best smartphone deals you can grab today under the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale:

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 discounts continue on Flipkart with all three storage variants going for 14,301 to 13,901 less than the original price, depending on the trim.

The 64GB variant is available for 50,999 instead of 65,900, whereas the 128GB version is going for 56,999 during the sale, as opposed to its original price of 70,900. The 256GB variant is tagged at 66,999, instead of 80,999.

Flipkart is also offering up to 15,800 exchange discount on all three variants, along with bank offers from ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

Apple iPhone 12 mini

The Apple iPhone 12 mini is getting a discount of 20,901 across variants. The 64GB iPhone 12 mini is available for 38,999, the 128GB variant for 43,999, and the 256GB variant for 53,999.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Where will the next big tech breakthrough happen? Penta ...

Premium

InMobi unit Glance goes Live to lure more users on its ...

Premium

Apple rolls out fix for iOS, iPadOS users facing issues ...

Premium

iPhone 14 feature leaked: Apple expected to provide 2TB ...

Flipkart is again offering an exchange offer worth up to 15,800 on iPhone 12 mini, as well as bank discounts that can bring the price further down.

Realme GT 5G

Realme GT 5G, the cheapest smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, is available at an even lower price point during The Big Billion Days sale. The device was launched in August.

The 8GB+128GB variant is available at 35,999 instead of 40,999. The higher end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is going for 39,999 as opposed to its original price of 43,999. Both variants get an exchange discount of 15,800.

Realme GT Master Edition

The beautifully crafted Realme GT Master Edition, which was launched alongside the Realme GT 5G, is also available at a discounted price during the sale.

The 128GB variant with 8GB of RAM is available at 27,999 whereas the 12GB+256GB variant is priced at 29,999 during the sale. The 128GB Realme GT Master Edition is available with a exchange off up to 22,800, while the same for the 256GB variant is up to 21,800.

Oppo Reno6 5G

The Oppo Reno6 5G variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage is available at 29,990, as opposed to the original price of 35,990. Buyers can bring down the price further with exchange off up to 18,800.

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

Flipkart is selling the 12GB+256GB variant of Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G at 41,990, as opposed to the original price of 48,990. There is also an exchange offer up to 19,800, as well as bank discounts to lower the price further.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!