comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 10 2023 15:45:26
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.1 0.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 650.8 0.27%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 938.35 0.1%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 211.15 0.55%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.2 0.4%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2023: 5 Best last-minute gift ideas including iPhone 14, Noise Vision 3 smartwatch and more
Back Back

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2023: 5 Best last-minute gift ideas including iPhone 14, Noise Vision 3 smartwatch and more

 Livemint

Last-minute tech gift options available on Flipkart include the APPLE iPhone 14 (Blue, 128 GB) priced at ₹57,999 after a 17% discount, the Noise Vision 3 smartwatch at ₹3199, boAt Nirvana Ion earbuds at ₹1799, and JBL Flip Essential 2 speaker at ₹4999,

Apple iPhone 14 | It is powered by the company’s own A15 Bionic processor and is equipped with dual 12MP camera on the back. Premium
Apple iPhone 14 | It is powered by the company’s own A15 Bionic processor and is equipped with dual 12MP camera on the back.

Celebrate Diwali with the joy of gifting! Amazon and Flipkart are currently featuring extensive discounts on smartphones, smartwatches, headsets, and various gadgets. Take advantage of additional deals from banks and exchange offers to enjoy significant savings. The best part is that you can enjoy these products at a fraction of the retail cost, thanks to the generous festive season discounts.

If you have not had the chance to buy gifts for your loved ones, here are some last-minute tech gift options available on Flipkart:

APPLE iPhone 14 (Blue, 128 GB)

The APPLE iPhone 14 (Blue, 128 GB) is currently priced at 57,999 after a discount of 17 percent. Moreover, customers can avail a bank offer 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions, up to 1500. To further reduce its price, customers can exchange their old smartphones for a value of up to 42,000. 

This Apple’s handset is powered by the powerful Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. Buyers can choose from multiple colour variants of the iPhone 14. These are Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED, Blue and Yellow colour options.

For optics, the smartphone is equipped with a 12MP primary sensor at the back paired with another 12MP ultra wide sensor.

Speaking of the display, this smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone’s screen has a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The smartphone comes with ceramic shield protection and is resistant to spills and splashes. 

Noise Vision 3 smartwatch

The Noise Vision 3 smartwatch is up for grabs at 3199. It features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display and is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. This smartwatch comes with several health features and sports modes.

boAt Nirvana Ion earbuds

The boAt Nirvana Ion TWS earbuds are priced at 1799 during the Flipkart Diwali Sale. These wireless earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.2, 120-hour playback, Crystal Bionic Sound, dual EQ modes, Quad Mics ENx for clear calls, in-ear detection, low-latency gaming, and a portable design.

JBL Flip Essential 2 speaker

This Bluetooth speaker is currently retailing at 4999. The portable features 20W RMS power, 10-hr battery life, Bluetooth 5.1, and IPX7 waterproofing, delivering bold sound in sustainable packaging.

Tech Aura Gen X3 gaming controller

The Tech Aura Gen X3 is selling at a price tag of 849. This gaming controller offers support for various devices, including smartphones, tablets, TVs, and Android TV boxes. Its BT wireless connection is claimed to ensure lag-free gaming within 10 meters, supporting multiplayer mode. The controller features dual analog joysticks, a precise cross key, and 14 action buttons. The package includes a controller, charging cable, mobile stand, Bluetooth receiver, and user manual.

 

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 03:42 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App