Celebrate Diwali with the joy of gifting! Amazon and Flipkart are currently featuring extensive discounts on smartphones, smartwatches, headsets, and various gadgets. Take advantage of additional deals from banks and exchange offers to enjoy significant savings. The best part is that you can enjoy these products at a fraction of the retail cost, thanks to the generous festive season discounts.

If you have not had the chance to buy gifts for your loved ones, here are some last-minute tech gift options available on Flipkart:

APPLE iPhone 14 (Blue, 128 GB)

The APPLE iPhone 14 (Blue, 128 GB) is currently priced at ₹57,999 after a discount of 17 percent. Moreover, customers can avail a bank offer 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions, up to ₹1500. To further reduce its price, customers can exchange their old smartphones for a value of up to ₹42,000.

This Apple’s handset is powered by the powerful Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. Buyers can choose from multiple colour variants of the iPhone 14. These are Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED, Blue and Yellow colour options.

For optics, the smartphone is equipped with a 12MP primary sensor at the back paired with another 12MP ultra wide sensor.

Speaking of the display, this smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone’s screen has a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The smartphone comes with ceramic shield protection and is resistant to spills and splashes.

Noise Vision 3 smartwatch

The Noise Vision 3 smartwatch is up for grabs at ₹3199. It features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display and is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. This smartwatch comes with several health features and sports modes.

boAt Nirvana Ion earbuds

The boAt Nirvana Ion TWS earbuds are priced at ₹1799 during the Flipkart Diwali Sale. These wireless earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.2, 120-hour playback, Crystal Bionic Sound, dual EQ modes, Quad Mics ENx for clear calls, in-ear detection, low-latency gaming, and a portable design.

JBL Flip Essential 2 speaker

This Bluetooth speaker is currently retailing at ₹4999. The portable features 20W RMS power, 10-hr battery life, Bluetooth 5.1, and IPX7 waterproofing, delivering bold sound in sustainable packaging.

Tech Aura Gen X3 gaming controller

The Tech Aura Gen X3 is selling at a price tag of ₹849. This gaming controller offers support for various devices, including smartphones, tablets, TVs, and Android TV boxes. Its BT wireless connection is claimed to ensure lag-free gaming within 10 meters, supporting multiplayer mode. The controller features dual analog joysticks, a precise cross key, and 14 action buttons. The package includes a controller, charging cable, mobile stand, Bluetooth receiver, and user manual.

