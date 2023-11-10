Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2023: 5 Best last-minute gift ideas including iPhone 14, Noise Vision 3 smartwatch and more
Last-minute tech gift options available on Flipkart include the APPLE iPhone 14 (Blue, 128 GB) priced at ₹57,999 after a 17% discount, the Noise Vision 3 smartwatch at ₹3199, boAt Nirvana Ion earbuds at ₹1799, and JBL Flip Essential 2 speaker at ₹4999,
Celebrate Diwali with the joy of gifting! Amazon and Flipkart are currently featuring extensive discounts on smartphones, smartwatches, headsets, and various gadgets. Take advantage of additional deals from banks and exchange offers to enjoy significant savings. The best part is that you can enjoy these products at a fraction of the retail cost, thanks to the generous festive season discounts.