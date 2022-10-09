Flipkart Big Diwali sale announced: Offers on iPhone 13, Pixel 6a and others

For Flipkart Plus members, the Big Diwali sale begins tonight at 12am.
Flipkart has announced Big Diwali sale on its platform. The sale starts October 11 and will continue till October 16. For Flipkart Plus members, the Big Diwali sale begins tonight at 12am. During the sale, the e-tailer will offer a 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI Bank cards. There will be offers for Kotak Bank credit card holders as well.
Flipkart Big Diwali sale will offer up to 45% off on smartphones. In the sale, buyers will be able to avail exchange offers on smartphones. Flipkart will also offer EMI easy buying options as well along with screen damage protection and Flipkart Pay Later.
As teased by the company on the sale page, buyers will get discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini and other iPhones. In the Android phone category, Samsung Galaxy S22+ will also be available with great discounts in the sale. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor. Realme 9i 5G will also retail at discounted price.
Flipkart sale page also reveals exchange offers on smartphones that will be available in the sale. For example, Oppo Reno 8 5G will be available with up to ₹22,000 off in the sale. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G can be purchased with up to ₹22,000 exchange discounts. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, will be available at an exchange offer of up to ₹17,000. Google Pixel 6a and Xiaomi 11i 5G will be up for purchase at exchange discounts of up to ₹20,000.
In the Flipkart Big Diwali sale, electronics will be available at up to 80% off. These will include offers on smartwatches, headphones, wireless earphones, laptops and more. The Flipkart page states that laptops will be up for grabs at up to 50% off on the e-tailer’s site. Gaming laptops will sell at ₹50,990 onwards. Printers and monitors will be available at up to 80% off in the sale.
