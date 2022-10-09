Flipkart Big Diwali sale announced: Offers on iPhone 13, Pixel 6a and others

Flipkart sale page also reveals exchange offers on smartphones that will be available in the sale. For example, Oppo Reno 8 5G will be available with up to ₹22,000 off in the sale. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G can be purchased with up to ₹22,000 exchange discounts. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, will be available at an exchange offer of up to ₹17,000. Google Pixel 6a and Xiaomi 11i 5G will be up for purchase at exchange discounts of up to ₹20,000.