Flipkart Big Diwali sale is now live for Plus members. For all users, the sale will begin tonight at 12am midnight and end on October 16. The six-day long sale offers discounts on a range of products. But as always, deals on smartphones are the major attraction of the sale. For the Big Diwali sale , Flipkart has partnered with SBI Bank and Kotak Bank to offer discounts to the buyers. Here, we bring you all the offers available on Apple iPhone . Take a look

Apple iPhone 13 from ₹ 56,740 on Flipkart

The smartphone’s 128GB storage variant is currently listed at ₹58,990 on Flipkart. As part of the sale, iPhone 13 can be purchased from ₹56,740 with bank offers and other discounts. The device comes powered by Apple A15 Bionic chipset – its the same processor powering iPhone 14. Apple iPhone 13 is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and offers 1200 nits of peak brightness.

There is a dual 12MP camera at the back with 120 degree field of view, 2x optical Zoom out, up to 5x digital zoom, portrait mode with advanced bokeh and depth control. The smartphone is splash, water and dust resistant and is IP68 rated.

Apple iPhone 11 from ₹ 33,740 on Flipkart

In the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali sale, Apple iPhone 11 can be purchased at ₹33,740. It is listed at ₹35,990 on the e-tailer’s site. There is a 10% instant discount on SBI Bank and Kotak Bank cards. Powering the phone is A13 Bionic chipset. It is equipped with a 12MP TrueDepth camera at the front and has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display.

Apple iPhone 12 mini on Flipkart

Apple iPhone 12 mini is selling at ₹33,740 onwards in the ongoing Flipkart sale. It is a small screen with 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display which comes powered by Apple A14 Bionic chipset. At the front, the smartphone has a 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera with night Mode, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording.