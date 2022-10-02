Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale announced: iPhone 13 to be available under 50,000?

In the upcoming sale, buyers can get up to 80% off on electronics. For example, HP i3 with up to 512GB storage will be available at ₹35,990. Similarly, HP webcams will be available at a starting price of ₹599. Ambrane power banks, on the other hand, will sell at ₹499 onwards. Headphones and speakers will be available at up to 80% discount. Tablets on the other hand will be up for purchase with up to 50% off in the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale. Printers, monitors and more will be available with up to 80% discount in the sale.