Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale announced: iPhone 13 to be available under ₹50,000?2 min read . 10:11 AM IST
- Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale will offer a 10% instant discount on purchases made using HDFC Bank credit card along with EMI transactions.
Flipkart has announced the Big Dussehra Sale on its platform. The sale will start October 5 and will continue till October 8. The four-day long sale will offer discounts on a range of products including smartphones, laptops, earbuds, smartwatches and electrical home appliances. For the sale, the e-tailer has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer a 10% instant discount on purchases made using HDFC Bank credit card along with EMI transactions.
As always, the sale will start 24-hour early for Flipkart Plus members. It means the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale will begin October 3 for the Plus members. Flipkart has not revealed all offers yet, but the e-tailer has created a microsite of the upcoming sale.
As per the sale webpage, buyers will get discounts on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Realme, Vivo, Oppo and others. Discount on iPhone 13 was the biggest highlight of the Big Billion Days. It is expected that the smartphone may once again be available at one of its lowest prices during the sale. In the initial days of Big Billion Days Sale, the phone was selling under ₹50,000. Similarly, there will be offers on Google Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone (1) and Samsung Galaxy F23 5G to name a few.
In the upcoming sale, buyers can get up to 80% off on electronics. For example, HP i3 with up to 512GB storage will be available at ₹35,990. Similarly, HP webcams will be available at a starting price of ₹599. Ambrane power banks, on the other hand, will sell at ₹499 onwards. Headphones and speakers will be available at up to 80% discount. Tablets on the other hand will be up for purchase with up to 50% off in the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale. Printers, monitors and more will be available with up to 80% discount in the sale.
Computer accessories like mouse, keyboard, mouse pads, touchpad and others will also be available during the sale. Power banks will sell with up to 75% off on Flipkart in the sale. Styling and healthcare devices will be available at up to 80% off, the sale webpage says.
