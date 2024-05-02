Flipkart Big Saving Days 2024: Best deals on smartphones from Apple, realme, Samsung and more
Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale is offering notable discounts on smartphones. Standout deals include Apple iPhone 14 at ₹58,999, realme 12 Pro+ 5G at ₹33,999, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE at ₹39,999, POCO X6 Pro 5G at ₹25,999, and Motorola Edge 40 Neo at ₹20,999.
Flipkart's highly anticipated Big Saving Days Sale kicked off on May 2 and will continue until May 9, offering a wide array of irresistible deals on a variety of products. The spotlight, however, is on smartphones, with substantial discounts on popular devices. Among the standout deals, the Apple iPhone 14 is now priced at ₹58,999, while the realme 12 Pro+ 5G is being sold at a discounted price of ₹33,999. Budget-conscious consumers can also grab the Motorola Edge 40 Neo at an appealing ₹20,999. Here are the top smartphone deals available during the sale.