Flipkart Big Saving Days 2024: Best deals on smartphones from Apple, realme, Samsung and more

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2024: Best deals on smartphones from Apple, realme, Samsung and more

Livemint

  • Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale is offering notable discounts on smartphones. Standout deals include Apple iPhone 14 at 58,999, realme 12 Pro+ 5G at 33,999, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE at 39,999, POCO X6 Pro 5G at 25,999, and Motorola Edge 40 Neo at 20,999.

Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the company’s own A14 Bionic processor and is equipped with dual 12MP camera on the back.

Flipkart's highly anticipated Big Saving Days Sale kicked off on May 2 and will continue until May 9, offering a wide array of irresistible deals on a variety of products. The spotlight, however, is on smartphones, with substantial discounts on popular devices. Among the standout deals, the Apple iPhone 14 is now priced at 58,999, while the realme 12 Pro+ 5G is being sold at a discounted price of 33,999. Budget-conscious consumers can also grab the Motorola Edge 40 Neo at an appealing 20,999. Here are the top smartphone deals available during the sale.

Apple iPhone 14

The Apple iPhone 14, now available at 58,999, is powered by the robust Apple A15 Bionic chipset and offers storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Buyers can choose from a variety of colors, including Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED, Blue, and Yellow. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The ceramic shield protection and resistance to spills and splashes add to its durability. On the back, the iPhone 14 sports a 12MP primary sensor along with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

realme 12 Pro+ 5G

The realme 12 Pro+ 5G, priced at 33,999, comes with a 6.7-inch OLED screen and a 93% screen-to-body ratio. It boasts a resolution of 2412x1080 pixels and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and features a triple camera setup on the back, with a 64MP telephoto lens, a 50MP main camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The front-facing 32MP Sony selfie camera is perfect for detailed self-portraits. The phone also has a 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charging. Available in three colors—Submariner Blue, Navigator Beige, and Explorer Red—it supports Dual SIM, Dual Standby, and operates on a 5G network.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, available at 39,999, is powered by the Exynos 2200 chipset, with a vapor chamber for heat management during gaming and streaming. It features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization, a 12MP ultra-wide lens with 123-degree FOV, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The front-facing camera is a 10MP sensor. The phone's design uses Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides, maintaining a weight of 209g.

POCO X6 Pro 5G

The POCO X6 Pro 5G, priced at 25,999, is a high-performance smartphone with a 16.94 cm (6.67 inch) display. It has 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The rear camera setup includes a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, while the front-facing camera is 16MP. The 5000mAh battery provides long-lasting power, and the Dimensity D8300 Ultra processor ensures seamless performance.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Lastly, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is available for 20,999. It features a 6.55-inch P-OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. The phone runs on the MediaTek MT6879 Dimensity 7030 SoC and has a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization and a 13MP ultrawide lens on the back. A 32MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls.

