Flipkart's highly anticipated Big Saving Days Sale kicked off on May 2 and will continue until May 9, offering a wide array of irresistible deals on a variety of products. The spotlight, however, is on smartphones, with substantial discounts on popular devices. Among the standout deals, the Apple iPhone 14 is now priced at ₹58,999, while the realme 12 Pro+ 5G is being sold at a discounted price of ₹33,999. Budget-conscious consumers can also grab the Motorola Edge 40 Neo at an appealing ₹20,999. Here are the top smartphone deals available during the sale.

Apple iPhone 14 The Apple iPhone 14, now available at ₹58,999, is powered by the robust Apple A15 Bionic chipset and offers storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Buyers can choose from a variety of colors, including Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED, Blue, and Yellow. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The ceramic shield protection and resistance to spills and splashes add to its durability. On the back, the iPhone 14 sports a 12MP primary sensor along with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

realme 12 Pro+ 5G The realme 12 Pro+ 5G, priced at ₹33,999, comes with a 6.7-inch OLED screen and a 93% screen-to-body ratio. It boasts a resolution of 2412x1080 pixels and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and features a triple camera setup on the back, with a 64MP telephoto lens, a 50MP main camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The front-facing 32MP Sony selfie camera is perfect for detailed self-portraits. The phone also has a 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charging. Available in three colors—Submariner Blue, Navigator Beige, and Explorer Red—it supports Dual SIM, Dual Standby, and operates on a 5G network.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, available at ₹39,999, is powered by the Exynos 2200 chipset, with a vapor chamber for heat management during gaming and streaming. It features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization, a 12MP ultra-wide lens with 123-degree FOV, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The front-facing camera is a 10MP sensor. The phone's design uses Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides, maintaining a weight of 209g.

POCO X6 Pro 5G The POCO X6 Pro 5G, priced at ₹25,999, is a high-performance smartphone with a 16.94 cm (6.67 inch) display. It has 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The rear camera setup includes a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, while the front-facing camera is 16MP. The 5000mAh battery provides long-lasting power, and the Dimensity D8300 Ultra processor ensures seamless performance.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo Lastly, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is available for ₹20,999. It features a 6.55-inch P-OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. The phone runs on the MediaTek MT6879 Dimensity 7030 SoC and has a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization and a 13MP ultrawide lens on the back. A 32MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls.

