Home / Technology / News /  Flipkart Big Saving Days: Big offers on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone SE

Flipkart Big Saving Days: Big offers on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone SE

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is now live for all members.
2 min read . 09:01 AM ISTLivemint

  • Flipkart Big Saving Days is a 5-day long sale event that offers discounts on smartphones from multiple brands. The e-tailer is giving Apple iPhones with big discounts in addition to bank offers.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Saving Days is now live on Flipkart. The five-day long sale offers discounts on a range of products including fashion, smartphones, laptops, tablets and electronic appliances. The e-tailer has partnered with ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank to offer 10% instant discounts to the customers. If you have been planning to buy a new iPhone recently, then now is the time. Flipkart is giving exciting offers on Apple iPhones in addition to the bank offers and exchange discounts. Take a look

Apple iPhone 12 at 58,999

Apple iPhone 12 can be purchased at 58,999 during the sale. The smartphone is listed at 63,499 on Flipkart website. Buyers can get up to 5,000 off with the ICICI Bank card offers. It comes powered by A14 Bionic chipset and has 12MP dual cameras.

Apple iPhone SE at 41,900

Apple iPhone SE’s base model with 64GB storage is selling at a discounted price of 41,900. The smartphone is equipped with the latest iOS 15 operating system and runs on Apple A15 Bionic chipset. The iPhone offers a 12MP main camera and a 7MP secondary camera.

Apple iPhone 13 at 69,999

In the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, Apple iPhone 13 can be purchased at 69,999. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and comes powered by A15 Bionic chipset. Pink, Starlight, Blue, Black and Product Red are the colour options of the iPhone.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro at 1,09,150

As part of the ongoing Flipkart sale, Apple iPhone 12 Pro is up for sale at 1,09,150. The handset comes with 12MP triple rear camera paired with 12MP selfie camera at the front. It is powered by A14 Bionic processor.

Apple iPhone 11 at 41,999

Apple iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch LCD Retina display. It is available at a discounted price of 41,999 on Flipkart right now. The handset has 12MP dual rear camera and a 12MP selfie camera.

Meanwhile, Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale has also started. The sale coincides with Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale and will last till August 10.

