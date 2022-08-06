Flipkart Big Saving Days: Big offers on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone SE

Flipkart Big Saving Days is a 5-day long sale event that offers discounts on smartphones from multiple brands. The e-tailer is giving Apple iPhones with big discounts in addition to bank offers.
Big Saving Days is now live on Flipkart. The five-day long sale offers discounts on a range of products including fashion, smartphones, laptops, tablets and electronic appliances. The e-tailer has partnered with ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank to offer 10% instant discounts to the customers. If you have been planning to buy a new iPhone recently, then now is the time. Flipkart is giving exciting offers on Apple iPhones in addition to the bank offers and exchange discounts. Take a look
Apple iPhone 12 at ₹58,999
Apple iPhone 12 can be purchased at ₹58,999 during the sale. The smartphone is listed at ₹63,499 on Flipkart website. Buyers can get up to ₹5,000 off with the ICICI Bank card offers. It comes powered by A14 Bionic chipset and has 12MP dual cameras.
Apple iPhone SE at ₹41,900
Apple iPhone SE’s base model with 64GB storage is selling at a discounted price of ₹41,900. The smartphone is equipped with the latest iOS 15 operating system and runs on Apple A15 Bionic chipset. The iPhone offers a 12MP main camera and a 7MP secondary camera.
Apple iPhone 13 at ₹69,999
In the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, Apple iPhone 13 can be purchased at ₹69,999. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and comes powered by A15 Bionic chipset. Pink, Starlight, Blue, Black and Product Red are the colour options of the iPhone.
As part of the ongoing Flipkart sale, Apple iPhone 12 Pro is up for sale at ₹1,09,150. The handset comes with 12MP triple rear camera paired with 12MP selfie camera at the front. It is powered by A14 Bionic processor.
Apple iPhone 11 at ₹41,999
Apple iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch LCD Retina display. It is available at a discounted price of ₹41,999 on Flipkart right now. The handset has 12MP dual rear camera and a 12MP selfie camera.
Meanwhile, Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale has also started. The sale coincides with Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale and will last till August 10.
