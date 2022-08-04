Flipkart Big Saving Days date announced: Here's when the sale starts

Flipkart is set to host another edition of its Big Saving Days. The e-commerce platform has announced that the sale will begin on August 6 at midnight and continue till August 10. During the sale days, buyers can claim 10% instant discounts on ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank debit and credit cards. Bank offers will also be available on EMI transactions as well. Flipkart has also announced ‘Shop at Sale Price Before Sale’ on August 3 and 4 wherein buyers can avail discounts on multiple products before sale.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}