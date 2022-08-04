Home / Technology / News / Flipkart Big Saving Days date announced: Here's when the sale starts
Flipkart Big Saving Days date announced: Here's when the sale starts
1 min read.10:08 AM ISTLivemint
Flipkart Big Saving Days will kickstart on August 6. The five-day long Flipkart sale will end on August 10 and will offer discounts on smartphones, laptops, headphones, speakers, and other gadgets.
Flipkart is set to host another edition of its Big Saving Days. The e-commerce platform has announced that the sale will begin on August 6 at midnight and continue till August 10. During the sale days, buyers can claim 10% instant discounts on ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank debit and credit cards. Bank offers will also be available on EMI transactions as well. Flipkart has also announced ‘Shop at Sale Price Before Sale’ on August 3 and 4 wherein buyers can avail discounts on multiple products before sale.
Offers on smartphones and electronics
Offers on smartphones and electronics
As part of the five-day long sale, Flipkart will offer deals on smartphones from Apple, Oppo, Vivo, Motorola, Nothing and other brands. Apple iPhone 11 is currently listed on the e-tailer’s site at ₹41,999 (base price). While the iPhone 12 is available at ₹59,999. The phones are expected to become cheaper during the upcoming sale.
In the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, Oppo Reno8 5G will also be available. Similarly, Vivo T1 will also go on sale. It is currently listed at ₹14,499.
According to the Flipkart web page, electronics will be available with up to 80% discount. These will include devices like laptops, tablets, gaming monitors, headphones and speakers. TVs and home appliances like refrigerators, air conditioners, microwaves will be up for purchase at up to 75% off.
Crazy deals, rush hours and more
Flipkart has created a microsite of the upcoming sale. The page reveals `Rush hours’ on August 6 from 12am to 2am. Similarly, best deals of the sale will be offered at 12am, 8am and 4pm during the sale days. Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will also include ‘Tick Tock Deals’ from 12pm to 10pm during which lowest price will be offered on products.
As always, the sale will begin early for Flipkart Plus members. They will also avail free delivery and additional benefits offered as part of the membership like up to 50% off on flights, exclusive price on new launches and assured rewards.
