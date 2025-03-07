Walmart-owned Flipkart’s highly anticipated Big Saving Days sale commenced on 7 March, offering significant price reductions on some of the most sought-after smartphones. Running until 13 March, the sale presents an ideal opportunity for tech enthusiasts to acquire premium devices at substantially lower prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Massive discounts on iPhones Apple’s latest iPhone 16 series is among the highlights of the sale, with Flipkart revealing significant price drops. The standard iPhone 16 will be available at an effective price of ₹59,999 down from its original retail price of ₹79,990. This reduction is achieved through a ₹10,901 direct discount, a ₹4,000 HDFC Bank offer, and a ₹5,000 exchange bonus. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro will be available at discounted rates of ₹69,999 and ₹1,03,990 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series offers Samsung’s latest Galaxy S24 series also features prominently in the sale, with considerable price reductions across its models. The Galaxy S24 is set to be available for ₹52,999 while the Galaxy S24 Plus will cost ₹54999, offering enhanced battery life and a larger display. For those interested in foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will see its price drop to ₹1,49,999 down from ₹1,64,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Budget-Friendly Alternatives For consumers seeking affordability without compromising on quality, the e-commerce platform’s sales include several mid-range and budget-friendly options. The Nothing Phone (2a) and Moto G85 will be available at ₹19,999 and ₹15,999 respectively. Additionally, the Poco X6 Pro, known for its high performance and value, will be offered at ₹19,999.

As the sale goes live, additional deals and savings are expected, further expanding the options available to smartphone buyers.