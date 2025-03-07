Hello User
Business News/ Technology / News/  Flipkart Big Saving Days live: Massive discounts on iPhones, Samsung Galaxy S24 and more

Flipkart Big Saving Days live: Massive discounts on iPhones, Samsung Galaxy S24 and more

Livemint

Walmart-owned Flipkart launched its Big Saving Days sale on 7 March, featuring major discounts on popular smartphones, including the iPhone 16 series and Samsung Galaxy S24. 

Flipkart’s highly anticipated Big Saving Days sale commenced on 7 March, offering significant price reductions on some of the most sought-after smartphones.

Walmart-owned Flipkart’s highly anticipated Big Saving Days sale commenced on 7 March, offering significant price reductions on some of the most sought-after smartphones. Running until 13 March, the sale presents an ideal opportunity for tech enthusiasts to acquire premium devices at substantially lower prices.

Massive discounts on iPhones

Apple’s latest iPhone 16 series is among the highlights of the sale, with Flipkart revealing significant price drops. The standard iPhone 16 will be available at an effective price of 59,999 down from its original retail price of 79,990. This reduction is achieved through a 10,901 direct discount, a 4,000 HDFC Bank offer, and a 5,000 exchange bonus. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro will be available at discounted rates of 69,999 and 1,03,990 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series offers

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S24 series also features prominently in the sale, with considerable price reductions across its models. The Galaxy S24 is set to be available for 52,999 while the Galaxy S24 Plus will cost 54999, offering enhanced battery life and a larger display. For those interested in foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will see its price drop to 1,49,999 down from 1,64,999.

Budget-Friendly Alternatives

For consumers seeking affordability without compromising on quality, the e-commerce platform’s sales include several mid-range and budget-friendly options. The Nothing Phone (2a) and Moto G85 will be available at 19,999 and 15,999 respectively. Additionally, the Poco X6 Pro, known for its high performance and value, will be offered at 19,999.

As the sale goes live, additional deals and savings are expected, further expanding the options available to smartphone buyers.

