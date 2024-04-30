Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2024: Deals on Samsung Galaxy S24, Nothing Phone (2a), Poco M6 and more
Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale from May 3-9 offers discounts on smartphones, with the Motorola Edge 50 Pro at ₹27,999, Moto G34 at ₹9,999, Poco M6 at ₹7,999, and iPhone 12 at ₹39,499. Other deals include Pixel 7a at ₹31,999 and Galaxy S23 at ₹44,999.
Flipkart, India's e-commerce platform, has announced its highly anticipated Big Saving Days Sale, set to commence on May 3 and extend until May 9. The sale promises a plethora of irresistible deals on a wide range of products, with smartphones taking center stage in this extravaganza.