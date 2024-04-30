Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale from May 3-9 offers discounts on smartphones, with the Motorola Edge 50 Pro at ₹ 27,999, Moto G34 at ₹ 9,999, Poco M6 at ₹ 7,999, and iPhone 12 at ₹ 39,499. Other deals include Pixel 7a at ₹ 31,999 and Galaxy S23 at ₹ 44,999.

Flipkart, India's e-commerce platform, has announced its highly anticipated Big Saving Days Sale, set to commence on May 3 and extend until May 9. The sale promises a plethora of irresistible deals on a wide range of products, with smartphones taking center stage in this extravaganza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the latest revelations by Flipkart, mobile enthusiasts can expect substantial discounts on several popular devices. Among the standout deals, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be available at an attractive price of ₹27,999, while the Moto Edge 40 Neo will be priced effectively at ₹19,999. For budget-conscious consumers, the Moto G64 and Moto G34 are set to be offered at enticing prices of ₹12,999 and ₹9,999, respectively.

The Poco M6, a budget-friendly favorite, will witness a price drop to ₹7,999 during the sale period. Additionally, offerings such as the Poco X6 Pro, Poco M6 Pro, and Vivo T3 will also feature discounted rates. The Poco X6 and the coveted iPhone 12 will be up for grabs at ₹17,999 and ₹39,499, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Those who are interested in Google's Pixel series, the Pixel 7a will see its price slashed to ₹31,999, accompanied by exclusive offers. Meanwhile, the much-anticipated Pixel 8 will be available at an attractive price point of ₹49,999. Furthermore, the iPhone 14, currently retailing at ₹55,999, is poised to witness a significant markdown during the sale. Flipkart will also extend discounts on the latest iPhone 15 model.

Leading up to the grand sale event, Flipkart has teased substantial price drops on sought-after devices like the Nothing Phone (2a), Poco X6 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, and Vivo T2 Pro, among others. Notably, Flipkart has hinted at massive discounts on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 FE smartphones, with the former priced below ₹44,999 and the latter below ₹39,999.

Furthermore, renowned tipster Mukul Sharma has hinted at an exclusive offer on the Nothing Phone (2a), which is expected to be available at ₹29,999 on May 2, 2024, inclusive of enticing offers. Details regarding the offer remain under wraps, but Flipkart is anticipated to combine flat discounts with bank card offers to maximize savings for shoppers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

