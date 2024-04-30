Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / News/  Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2024: Deals on Samsung Galaxy S24, Nothing Phone (2a), Poco M6 and more

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2024: Deals on Samsung Galaxy S24, Nothing Phone (2a), Poco M6 and more

Livemint

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale from May 3-9 offers discounts on smartphones, with the Motorola Edge 50 Pro at 27,999, Moto G34 at 9,999, Poco M6 at 7,999, and iPhone 12 at 39,499. Other deals include Pixel 7a at 31,999 and Galaxy S23 at 44,999.

Nothing Phone 2a launched with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a dual 50MP camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. The third phone from Carl Pei's Nothing is powered by a custom MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset.

Flipkart, India's e-commerce platform, has announced its highly anticipated Big Saving Days Sale, set to commence on May 3 and extend until May 9. The sale promises a plethora of irresistible deals on a wide range of products, with smartphones taking center stage in this extravaganza.

As per the latest revelations by Flipkart, mobile enthusiasts can expect substantial discounts on several popular devices. Among the standout deals, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be available at an attractive price of 27,999, while the Moto Edge 40 Neo will be priced effectively at 19,999. For budget-conscious consumers, the Moto G64 and Moto G34 are set to be offered at enticing prices of 12,999 and 9,999, respectively.

The Poco M6, a budget-friendly favorite, will witness a price drop to 7,999 during the sale period. Additionally, offerings such as the Poco X6 Pro, Poco M6 Pro, and Vivo T3 will also feature discounted rates. The Poco X6 and the coveted iPhone 12 will be up for grabs at 17,999 and 39,499, respectively.

Those who are interested in Google's Pixel series, the Pixel 7a will see its price slashed to 31,999, accompanied by exclusive offers. Meanwhile, the much-anticipated Pixel 8 will be available at an attractive price point of 49,999. Furthermore, the iPhone 14, currently retailing at 55,999, is poised to witness a significant markdown during the sale. Flipkart will also extend discounts on the latest iPhone 15 model.

Leading up to the grand sale event, Flipkart has teased substantial price drops on sought-after devices like the Nothing Phone (2a), Poco X6 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, and Vivo T2 Pro, among others. Notably, Flipkart has hinted at massive discounts on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 FE smartphones, with the former priced below 44,999 and the latter below 39,999.

Furthermore, renowned tipster Mukul Sharma has hinted at an exclusive offer on the Nothing Phone (2a), which is expected to be available at 29,999 on May 2, 2024, inclusive of enticing offers. Details regarding the offer remain under wraps, but Flipkart is anticipated to combine flat discounts with bank card offers to maximize savings for shoppers.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.