Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale offers a golden opportunity for those who have been planning to purchase the iPhone 14 for a while but are hesitant to do so because of its price. One of the most popular smartphones in the country, the iPhone 14, will be available at a significant discount during the upcoming sale.

The Big Saving Days sale by Flipkart is scheduled to start on July 15 and will run until July 19. Prior to the sale, Flipkart has released teasers of various deals, including discounts on iPhones. The website's promotional banner suggests that there will be attractive offers available, with iPhones being prominently featured.

To recall, Flipkart has offered exceptional deals on the iPhone 14 in May, so it is likely that they will have exciting offers for customers this time as well.

As of now, the iPhone 14 with 128GB storage can be purchased at a price of ₹70,999 on Flipkart, which is significantly lower than the original price of ₹79,900. It is important to note that this discounted price is available two days prior to the start of the upcoming sale. Additionally, the iPhone 14 is expected to become even less expensive in the near future.

During the Big Saving Days sale in May, Flipkart provided a noteworthy discount on the iPhone 14, offering it for ₹67,999, which was ₹12,000 lower than its official price. Consequently, it is anticipated that the upcoming sale might feature the iPhone 14 at a price range of 60,000-65,000.

Nonetheless, the answer to the question that iPhone 14 will get a discount would be revealed soon. Additionally, it is expected that the sale will also include discounted prices for other models in the iPhone 13 lineup, as well as various variants of the iPhone 14.