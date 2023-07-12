Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale announced. Will Apple iPhone 14 get a massive discount?2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 04:14 PM IST
Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale will offer significant discounts on the iPhone 14, with the possibility of prices ranging from 60,000-65,000. The sale starts on July 15.
Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale offers a golden opportunity for those who have been planning to purchase the iPhone 14 for a while but are hesitant to do so because of its price. One of the most popular smartphones in the country, the iPhone 14, will be available at a significant discount during the upcoming sale.
