Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is now live. The six-day long sale will end on December 21. It offers discounts on a range of products across categories and from different brands. Similar to other sales, smartphones are a major attraction during the sale. If you are on a budget and want to to buy a new phone, then here’s a list of phones under ₹20,000 that you can buy

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Poco X4 Pro 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity is selling at ₹16,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core processor. The handset is equipped with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display and houses a 5,000mAh battery. Buyers will get a 16MP camera at the front for selfies.

Infinix Note 12 5G

Infinix Note 12 5G comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is listed at ₹13,999 in the Flipkart sale. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset. The device is backed by 5,000mAh battery and features a 16MP camera at the front. On the rear, the handset boasts of a 50MP main camera paired with 2MP depth lens and AI lens.

Motorola G72 5G

After a 31% off , Motorola G72 5G can be purchased at ₹14,999. There are additional bank offers and exchange discounts as well. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor and runs on Android operating system. The handset is equipped with a 108MP primary camera at the back. It is paired with 8MP and 2MP other sensors.

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G packs 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is available for purchase at a discounted price of ₹17,490 on Flipkart. The smartphone is 5G-enabled phone which comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8000U processor and comes with a 6.43-inch full HD+ display.

Realme 9 Pro 5G

Realme 9 Pro 5G is offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants. The 6GB RAM model can be purchased at ₹18,999 on Flipkart right now. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.