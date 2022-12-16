Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins: Deals on smartphones under 20,000

1 min read . 12:13 PM ISTLivemint
  • Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will continue till December 21.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is now live. The six-day long sale will end on December 21. It offers discounts on a range of products across categories and from different brands. Similar to other sales, smartphones are a major attraction during the sale. If you are on a budget and want to to buy a new phone, then here’s a list of phones under 20,000 that you can buy

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Poco X4 Pro 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity is selling at 16,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core processor. The handset is equipped with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display and houses a 5,000mAh battery. Buyers will get a 16MP camera at the front for selfies.

Infinix Note 12 5G

Infinix Note 12 5G comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is listed at 13,999 in the Flipkart sale. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset. The device is backed by 5,000mAh battery and features a 16MP camera at the front. On the rear, the handset boasts of a 50MP main camera paired with 2MP depth lens and AI lens.

Motorola G72 5G

After a 31% off , Motorola G72 5G can be purchased at 14,999. There are additional bank offers and exchange discounts as well. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor and runs on Android operating system. The handset is equipped with a 108MP primary camera at the back. It is paired with 8MP and 2MP other sensors.

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G packs 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is available for purchase at a discounted price of 17,490 on Flipkart. The smartphone is 5G-enabled phone which comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8000U processor and comes with a 6.43-inch full HD+ display.

Realme 9 Pro 5G

Realme 9 Pro 5G is offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants. The 6GB RAM model can be purchased at 18,999 on Flipkart right now. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

