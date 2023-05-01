Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Best deals on laptops, televisions and more

Flipkart has announced its upcoming Big Saving Days Sale, promising significant discounts on phones, televisions, TWS earphones and other gadgets. The sale is scheduled to start on May 5 and run for six days, concluding on May 10. The teaser page for the sale indicates that the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Realme C55, Pixel 6a, and other phone models will be among those receiving discounts.
Flipkart has announced its upcoming Big Saving Days Sale, promising significant discounts on phones, televisions, TWS earphones and other gadgets. The sale is scheduled to start on May 5 and run for six days, concluding on May 10. The teaser page for the sale indicates that the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Realme C55, Pixel 6a, and other phone models will be among those receiving discounts.
According to the sale listing, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering great discounts on electronics and gadgets. Here are some of the best deals revealed by the e-commerce platform.
According to the sale listing, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering great discounts on electronics and gadgets. Here are some of the best deals revealed by the e-commerce platform.
Laptops
Lenovo Ryzen 3 Hexa Core 5300U
The Lenovo Ryzen 3 Hexa Core 5300U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) TB15 G3 ACL Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Mineral Grey, 1.7 Kg) is up for grabs at ₹33,990. Customers can avail a five percent cashback on using Flipkart Axis Bank Card. It gets a 15.6 inch full HD anti-glare display, fingerprint sensor and up to 7.5 hours of battery backup.
Laptops
Lenovo Ryzen 3 Hexa Core 5300U
The Lenovo Ryzen 3 Hexa Core 5300U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) TB15 G3 ACL Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Mineral Grey, 1.7 Kg) is up for grabs at ₹33,990. Customers can avail a five percent cashback on using Flipkart Axis Bank Card. It gets a 15.6 inch full HD anti-glare display, fingerprint sensor and up to 7.5 hours of battery backup.
realme Book(Slim) Intel Evo Core i5
The realme Book(Slim) Intel Evo Core i5 11th Gen - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home) RMNB1002 Thin and Light Laptop (14 inch, Real Gray, 1.38 kg, With MS Office) is available at a price of ₹47,999. Customers can get a five percent cashback on using Flipkart Axis Bank Card. It features a 14- inch 2K QHD, IPS LCD display ( 400nits peak brightness, 100% sRGB,3:2 aspect ratio, full vision display), fingerprint sensor and 65 W Type-C adaptor.
realme Book(Slim) Intel Evo Core i5
The realme Book(Slim) Intel Evo Core i5 11th Gen - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home) RMNB1002 Thin and Light Laptop (14 inch, Real Gray, 1.38 kg, With MS Office) is available at a price of ₹47,999. Customers can get a five percent cashback on using Flipkart Axis Bank Card. It features a 14- inch 2K QHD, IPS LCD display ( 400nits peak brightness, 100% sRGB,3:2 aspect ratio, full vision display), fingerprint sensor and 65 W Type-C adaptor.
Televisions
SAMSUNG Crystal 4K 138 cm
The SAMSUNG Crystal 4K 138 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Tizen TV (UA55AUE60AKLXL) is up for grabs at ₹45,990. Customers can get a five percent cashback on using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card. The television boasts a Tizen OS, comes with 20W sound output and a screen refresh rate of 60 Hz.
Televisions
SAMSUNG Crystal 4K 138 cm
The SAMSUNG Crystal 4K 138 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Tizen TV (UA55AUE60AKLXL) is up for grabs at ₹45,990. Customers can get a five percent cashback on using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card. The television boasts a Tizen OS, comes with 20W sound output and a screen refresh rate of 60 Hz.
Mi X Series 108 cm Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV
The Mi X Series 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Vision and 30W Dolby Audio (2022 Model) comes at a price of ₹28,999. It features Android OS, sound output of 30W and screen refresh rate of 60 Hz.
Mi X Series 108 cm Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV
The Mi X Series 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Vision and 30W Dolby Audio (2022 Model) comes at a price of ₹28,999. It features Android OS, sound output of 30W and screen refresh rate of 60 Hz.
Meanwhile, according to the sale listing, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering great discounts on budget smartphones as well. In case you are looking for an affordable smartphone, here is the list of best deals for you.
Meanwhile, according to the sale listing, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering great discounts on budget smartphones as well. In case you are looking for an affordable smartphone, here is the list of best deals for you.
POCO C55 (64 GB, 4 GB RAM)
POCO C55 (64 GB, 4 GB RAM)