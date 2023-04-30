Flipkart has announced its upcoming Big Saving Days Sale, promising significant discounts on phones. The sale is scheduled to start on May 5 and run for six days, concluding on May 10. The teaser page for the sale indicates that the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Realme C55, Pixel 6a, and other phone models will be among those receiving discounts.

According to the sale listing, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering great discounts on budget smartphones as well. In case you are looking for an affordable smartphone, here is the list of best deals for you.

POCO C55 (64 GB, 4 GB RAM)

The POCO C55 (64 GB, 4 GB RAM) is available at Flipkart for ₹9,499. Customers can avail a 10 percent off on using Kotak Credit Card EMI transaction. It features a 6.71-inch HD+ display, houses a 5,000mAh battery and runs on MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It boasts a 50MP primary rear camera and a 5MP front camera for selfies.

MOTOROLA e13 (64 GB, 4 GB RAM)

This smartphone from Motorola is up for grabs at ₹7,999. It boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ display, houses a 5,000mAh battery and runs on Unisoc T606 processor. It features a 13MP primary rear camera and a 5MP front camera for selfies.

According to the sale listing, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale will offer the Pixel 6a at an effective price of ₹25,999 and the Realme GT Neo 3T at a discounted price of ₹19,999. The Poco X5 Pro will be available for purchase at ₹20,999, which includes certain offers. Additionally, customers will have the opportunity to buy the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G for an effective price of ₹22,999. The budget-friendly Realme C55 will be priced at ₹7,999 during the sale.

While the exact discount on the iPhone 13 has not been revealed yet, Flipkart has confirmed that the device will be available at a significant discount during the Big Saving Days Sale. Currently, the 5G iPhone is listed on Flipkart with a starting price of ₹61,999. The Moto e13, on the other hand, will be available for purchase at a reduced price of ₹7,499 during the sale period.

Moreover, Flipkart has teased the inclusion of "curtain raiser deals," which will be revealed from May 1 onwards. It is likely that the platform will announce the discounted price of the iPhone 13 in one of these deals, as has been done in previous sale events.

While additional details about the Big Saving Days Sale have not been disclosed yet, Flipkart is expected to reveal more information in the days leading up to the event to keep customers informed about the deals. The sale will include bank offers, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options on the products. Additionally, customers with Flipkart Plus membership may be able to access the sale a day early, as has been done for previous sales.