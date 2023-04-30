Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Deals on budget smartphones under 10,000

According to the sale listing, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale will offer the Pixel 6a at an effective price of ₹25,999 and the Realme GT Neo 3T at a discounted price of ₹19,999. The Poco X5 Pro will be available for purchase at ₹20,999, which includes certain offers. Additionally, customers will have the opportunity to buy the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G for an effective price of ₹22,999. The budget-friendly Realme C55 will be priced at ₹7,999 during the sale.