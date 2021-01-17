OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Discounts on iPhones, Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi phones revealed
FILE PHOTO: The logo of India's e-commerce firm Flipkart is seen in this illustration picture taken January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS)
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Discounts on iPhones, Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi phones revealed

2 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 07:44 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The e-commerce giant will be offering bank discounts during the sale
  • Buyers using HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions will be able to avail 10% discount on their purchase

Flipkart will be introducing multiple offers on its Big Saving Days sale ahead of the Republic Day. The e-commerce giant will start the sale from 20 January. However, Flipkart Plus subscribers will be able to access the sale one day prior to others. The sale will start at 12AM, 19 January for Flipkart Plus members.

The e-commerce giant will be offering bank discounts during the sale. Buyers using HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions will be able to avail 10% discount on their purchase.

During the sale, buyers will be able to purchase a wide variety of products ranging from smartphones, electronics, appliances, smart TVs, work from home accessories, home and furniture and even fashion products.

Here a few smartphone deals revealed by the e-commerce company:

Realme

  • Realme C12 with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage will be selling at a price of 8,499
  • Realme 7 prices will start at a price of 13,999. The phone will be available with RAM up to 8GB and it comes with a 64MP Quad camera setup.
  • Realme 7 Pro will be selling at a price of 18,999. The phone features an sAMOLED display and also gets 65W fast charging.
  • Realme 6 with 90Hz refresh rate and 30W fast charging will be selling at a price of 13,999.

iPhone

  • iPhone 11 will be selling at a price of 48,999 down from its old price of 54,900.
  • iPhone SE with A13 Bionic chipset will be available at a price of 27,999 which also includes a 4000 discount for HDFC Bank card users.
  • iPhone XR will also get a discount and bank card offer. With the offer applied, it can be purchased at 35,999.

Xiaomi

  • Xiaomi Mi 10T can be purchased at price as low as 26,999. This price also includes a exchange offer discount as well as the bank offer.
  • Poco X3 will be available at 14,999. The device is powered by Snapdragon 732 chipset and it comes with a 6000mAh battery.
  • Poco M2 Pro will be available at a price of 11,999
  • Redmi 9i with 4GB RAM will be available at a price of 7,999.

Samsung

  • Samsung Galaxy F41 with an sAMOLED display and a 64MP camera lens will be available at 13,999. The price also includes a discount of 1000 for pre-paid orders.
  • Samsung S20+ can be purchased at a price of 44,999
  • Samsung Note 10+ will be sold at a discounted price of 54,999.

Motorola

  • Motorola’s Moto G 5G will also be available at a discounted price of 18,999. The device is powered by the new Snapdragon 750G.
  • Motorola One Fusion+ with 6GB RAM can be purchased at a price of 15,999. The device is powered by Snapdragon 730G and also features a pop-up camera as well as a 64MP primary lens.

