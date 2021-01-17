{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Flipkart will be introducing multiple offers on its Big Saving Days sale ahead of the Republic Day. The e-commerce giant will start the sale from 20 January. However, Flipkart Plus subscribers will be able to access the sale one day prior to others. The sale will start at 12AM, 19 January for Flipkart Plus members.

During the sale, buyers will be able to purchase a wide variety of products ranging from smartphones, electronics, appliances, smart TVs, work from home accessories, home and furniture and even fashion products.

Here a few smartphone deals revealed by the e-commerce company:

Realme

Realme C12 with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage will be selling at a price of ₹ 8,499

8,499 Realme 7 prices will start at a price of ₹ 13,999. The phone will be available with RAM up to 8GB and it comes with a 64MP Quad camera setup.

13,999. The phone will be available with RAM up to 8GB and it comes with a 64MP Quad camera setup. Realme 7 Pro will be selling at a price of ₹ 18,999. The phone features an sAMOLED display and also gets 65W fast charging.

18,999. The phone features an sAMOLED display and also gets 65W fast charging. Realme 6 with 90Hz refresh rate and 30W fast charging will be selling at a price of ₹ 13,999. iPhone

iPhone 11 will be selling at a price of ₹ 48,999 down from its old price of ₹ 54,900.

48,999 down from its old price of 54,900. iPhone SE with A13 Bionic chipset will be available at a price of ₹ 27,999 which also includes a ₹ 4000 discount for HDFC Bank card users.

iPhone XR will also get a discount and bank card offer. With the offer applied, it can be purchased at ₹ 35,999. Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 10T can be purchased at price as low as ₹ 26,999. This price also includes a exchange offer discount as well as the bank offer.

26,999. This price also includes a exchange offer discount as well as the bank offer. Poco X3 will be available at ₹ 14,999. The device is powered by Snapdragon 732 chipset and it comes with a 6000mAh battery.

14,999. The device is powered by Snapdragon 732 chipset and it comes with a 6000mAh battery. Poco M2 Pro will be available at a price of ₹ 11,999

11,999 Redmi 9i with 4GB RAM will be available at a price of ₹ 7,999. Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F41 with an sAMOLED display and a 64MP camera lens will be available at ₹ 13,999. The price also includes a discount of ₹ 1000 for pre-paid orders.

13,999. The price also includes a discount of 1000 for pre-paid orders. Samsung S20+ can be purchased at a price of ₹ 44,999

44,999 Samsung Note 10+ will be sold at a discounted price of ₹ 54,999. Motorola

Motorola’s Moto G 5G will also be available at a discounted price of ₹ 18,999. The device is powered by the new Snapdragon 750G.

18,999. The device is powered by the new Snapdragon 750G. Motorola One Fusion+ with 6GB RAM can be purchased at a price of ₹ 15,999. The device is powered by Snapdragon 730G and also features a pop-up camera as well as a 64MP primary lens.

