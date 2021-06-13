Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale began on Sunday 13 June and will continue till 16 June. The e-commerce website is offering deals on various smartphones from brands such as Redmi , Realme, Google, Oppo, Apple and Infinix.

Here are some of the smartphone offers available on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days sale:

Google Pixel 4A: The google device which has been available in a single variant since last year is selling at ₹26,999. The price has been reduced from ₹31,999.

Poco M3: The Poco M3 will be selling at a discounted price of ₹10,499. Additionally, the buyer can avail of up to ₹9,900 on exchange. The phone will be available in two storage variants with 64GB and 128GB of storage.

iPhone 11: The iPhone 11 is selling at a price of ₹49,999 for the 64GB storage variant. The 128GB variant is selling at a price of ₹56,999 while the 256GB storage variant is selling at ₹66,999.

iPhone XR: The iPhone XR is selling at a discounted price of ₹39,999 for the 64GB storage variant. The buyer can also avail an exchange offer of up to ₹15,300. The 128GB variant of the iPhone XR will be selling at a price of ₹42,999.

Redmi 9 Power: The Redmi smartphone is priced at ₹9,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The variant with 128 GB of storage is selling at ₹11,999.

Redmi Note 9: The Redmi Note 9 is selling at a price of ₹10,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The 128GB variant is selling at ₹13,299.

Oppo A12: The Oppo A12 is selling at ₹7,490 for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage is selling at ₹8,490.

Realme smartphones: Realme X3 Super Zoom will sell with a discount offer of ₹6,000 off on Flipkart and Realme.com; Realme 7 Pro with a discount offer of ₹4,000; Realme X7 Pro 5G with a discount of ₹3000, and Realme X7 5G with a discount of ₹2,000 on Flipkart and Realme.com; Realme X7 with a discount of ₹2,000; Narzo 30 Pro 5G with a discount of ₹2,000 on Flipkart; Narzo 30A and Realme 8 with a discount of ₹1000 on Flipkart.com; Realme C12 and Realme C15 with a discount of ₹1,000 on Flipkart & Realme.com and Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 Pro will have exclusive bank offer discounts on Flipkart. Additionally, prepaid offers of ₹750 on Realme C21 and ₹300 on Realme C20 are available on Flipkart.com.

