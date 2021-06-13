The e-commerce website is offering deals on various smartphones from brands such as Redmi, Realme, Google, Oppo, Apple
Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale began on Sunday 13 June and will continue till 16 June. The e-commerce website is offering deals on various smartphones from brands such as Redmi, Realme, Google, Oppo, Apple and Infinix.
Here are some of the smartphone offers available on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days sale:
Google Pixel 4A: The google device which has been available in a single variant since last year is selling at ₹26,999. The price has been reduced from ₹31,999.
Poco M3: The Poco M3 will be selling at a discounted price of ₹10,499. Additionally, the buyer can avail of up to ₹9,900 on exchange. The phone will be available in two storage variants with 64GB and 128GB of storage.
iPhone 11: The iPhone 11 is selling at a price of ₹49,999 for the 64GB storage variant. The 128GB variant is selling at a price of ₹56,999 while the 256GB storage variant is selling at ₹66,999.
iPhone XR: The iPhone XR is selling at a discounted price of ₹39,999 for the 64GB storage variant. The buyer can also avail an exchange offer of up to ₹15,300. The 128GB variant of the iPhone XR will be selling at a price of ₹42,999.
Redmi 9 Power: The Redmi smartphone is priced at ₹9,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The variant with 128 GB of storage is selling at ₹11,999.
Redmi Note 9: The Redmi Note 9 is selling at a price of ₹10,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The 128GB variant is selling at ₹13,299.
Oppo A12: The Oppo A12 is selling at ₹7,490 for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage is selling at ₹8,490.
Realme smartphones: Realme X3 Super Zoom will sell with a discount offer of ₹6,000 off on Flipkart and Realme.com; Realme 7 Pro with a discount offer of ₹4,000; Realme X7 Pro 5G with a discount of ₹3000, and Realme X7 5G with a discount of ₹2,000 on Flipkart and Realme.com; Realme X7 with a discount of ₹2,000; Narzo 30 Pro 5G with a discount of ₹2,000 on Flipkart; Narzo 30A and Realme 8 with a discount of ₹1000 on Flipkart.com; Realme C12 and Realme C15 with a discount of ₹1,000 on Flipkart & Realme.com and Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 Pro will have exclusive bank offer discounts on Flipkart. Additionally, prepaid offers of ₹750 on Realme C21 and ₹300 on Realme C20 are available on Flipkart.com.
