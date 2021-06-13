Realme smartphones: Realme X3 Super Zoom will sell with a discount offer of ₹6,000 off on Flipkart and Realme.com; Realme 7 Pro with a discount offer of ₹4,000; Realme X7 Pro 5G with a discount of ₹3000, and Realme X7 5G with a discount of ₹2,000 on Flipkart and Realme.com; Realme X7 with a discount of ₹2,000; Narzo 30 Pro 5G with a discount of ₹2,000 on Flipkart; Narzo 30A and Realme 8 with a discount of ₹1000 on Flipkart.com; Realme C12 and Realme C15 with a discount of ₹1,000 on Flipkart & Realme.com and Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 Pro will have exclusive bank offer discounts on Flipkart. Additionally, prepaid offers of ₹750 on Realme C21 and ₹300 on Realme C20 are available on Flipkart.com.

