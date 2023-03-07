Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Offers on iPhone 14, Nothing Phone (1), more

Flipkart is presently offering discounts on various products across categories during its ongoing Holi sale. However, before the conclusion of the Holi sale, the e-commerce giant announced its upcoming sale event called the "Big Saving Days" sale. This sale will commence on March 11 and conclude on March 15.

The e-commerce giant Flipkart has announced that its upcoming Big Saving Days sale will start a day early on March 10, exclusively for Flipkart Plus members. This is a standard benefit for Plus members, who enjoy perks such as free delivery, early access to discounts, and other advantages similar to those offered by Amazon Prime membership.

Flipkart has not yet disclosed any bank offers for the Big Saving Days sale, but it has announced some discounts on smartphones. According to Flipkart's teaser, there will be significant discounts on the iPhone 14 series, Google Pixel devices, and numerous models from Samsung, Poco, Realme, and other brands.

Here is a glimpse of some of the top deals that will be offered during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

During the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, iPhone 14 series will be available at discounted prices, as confirmed by the e-commerce platform. While the exact discount offers are yet to be revealed, the teaser suggests that both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available for under ₹70,000. The sale will also have bank offers, but details have not been disclosed yet.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

According to Flipkart's teaser, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be offered at a discounted price of ₹12,990 during the upcoming Big Saving Days sale. However, there may be certain terms and conditions associated with this deal that are yet to be disclosed by Flipkart. It's best to wait for more information before making a purchase decision.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Flipkart reveals that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G will be offered at a discounted price during the Big Saving Days sale. Along with the flat discount, it is expected that the bank offer will further reduce the phone's price, making it an even more attractive deal.

Google Pixel 7

The recently launched Pixel 7 with a starting price of ₹59,999 will be available for less than ₹50,000 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. This is a great deal for those interested in the Pixel 7 series. Additionally, the Pixel 7 Pro will also be available at a discounted price during the sale, although the exact amount of the discount has not yet been revealed.

Nothing Phone (1)

The upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will also offer discounts on the Nothing Phone (1). Although the final discounted price has not yet been disclosed, the teaser suggests that the phone will be available for less than ₹30,000. Further details regarding the discount and any associated bank offers are yet to be announced by Flipkart.