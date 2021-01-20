Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Offers on Xiaomi, Realme smartphones

Flipkart commenced its first major sale of the year on 20 January (19 January for Flipkart Plus subscribers). The company is offering discounts on multiple product categories which includes smartphones , laptops, electric appliances, furniture and fashion categories as well.

The Flipkart sale will also offer a bank discount which provides 10% instant discount for HDFC credit card and debit card-holders. The e-commerce giant is also offering no-cost EMIs with smartphones and other products.

Here are a few Xiaomi and realme products that can be bought at a discounted price :

Realme C12 is selling at a price of ₹8,499 down from its original price of ₹10,999. The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery and a 6.52-inch HD+ screen.

Realme Narzo 20 is selling at a price fo ₹10,499 down from the original price of ₹12,999. The phone comes with a triple camera setup which includes a 48MP primary sensor and it also gets a 6000mAh battery.

Realme 6 Pro that features a dual-lens selfie camera and is powered by Snapdragon 720G is selling at a price of ₹15,999 down from ₹17,999.

Realme 7 can be purchased at a price of as low as ₹13,999 down from the marked price of ₹17,999. The device is powered by MediaTek G95 processor.

Xiaomi’s M10T that comes with a marked price of ₹39,999 can be purchased at an amount as low as ₹26,999 which includes the benefits of the bank offer as well as the exchange offer.

Redmi 9i with 4GB RAM comes with a price tag as low as ₹7,999 down from the marked price of ₹9,999. The device comes with a 6.53-inch display with HD+ resolution.

Poco C3 can be purchased at a price as low as ₹6,999. The phone comes with a triple lens setup and a 5000mAh battery.

Poco M2 Pro which is powered by Snapdragon 720G is priced as low as ₹11,999 on Flipkart. The marked price of the device is ₹16,999. The device sports a 5000mAh battery.

Poco X3 can be purchased at a price as low as ₹14,999. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 732G chipset and it also gets a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via