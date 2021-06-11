Realme has announced offers and deals for customers on a variety of smartphone products starting 13 June. The Flipkart ‘Big Saving Days’ sale will continue till 16 June. The offers will also be available on Realme.com. Flipkart Plus Members will get early access to the sale from 12 June.





Customers can avail offers that include ₹17,000 discount on Realme X50 Pro 5G, ₹6,000 discount on Realme X3 Super Zoom, ₹4,000 discount on Realme 7 Pro and ₹3,000 on Realme X7 Pro 5G and discounts on a number of other smartphones including Realme X7, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A, Realme Narzo 20, Realme 8, Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 5G, Realme C12, Realme C15, Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 along with other smartphones.

Through Flipkart ‘Big Saving Days’ sale, Realme is set to offer deals on smartphones ranging from Realme Narzo 20 to even Realme X50 Pro 5G.

Realme X3 Super Zoom will sell with a discount offer of ₹6,000 off on Flipkart and Realme.com; Realme 7 Pro with a discount offer of ₹4,000; Realme X7 Pro 5G with a discount of ₹3000, and Realme X7 5G with a discount of ₹2,000 on Flipkart and Realme.com; Realme X7 with a discount of ₹2,000; Narzo 30 Pro 5G with a discount of ₹2,000 on Flipkart; Narzo 30A and Realme 8 with a discount of ₹1000 on Flipkart.com; Realme C12 and Realme C15 with a discount of ₹1,000 on Flipkart & Realme.com and Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 Pro will have exclusive bank offer discounts on Flipkart. Additionally, prepaid offers of ₹750 on Realme C21 and ₹300 on Realme C20 are available on Flipkart.com.

