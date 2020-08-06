Flipkart has started its own sale in order to counter its competitor Amazon India. The company is conducting Flipkart Big Saving Days sale which has discounts on various product segments including smartphones. Some of the best selling smartphones are also being offered at a discounted price at the sale. The sale is live and will continue till 10 August.

Here’s a look at some interesting smartphone deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale:

Realme X2 Pro: The Realme X2 Pro is selling at a price of ₹28,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The device was launched last year at a price of ₹29,999 for the same variant. The device features last year’s Qualcomm flagship chipset, Snapdragon 855+ chipset.

Redmi K20 Pro: Another device that features Snapdragon 855 has received a price cut. The device is now selling at ₹22,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant. The variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at ₹29,999.

Oppo Reno 2: While the listed price of the device is ₹38,990, there is a flat ₹10,000 discount on pre-paid orders (with certain terms and conditions). That will take the price of the device effectively to ₹28,990.

Moto Razr: Buyers can get the Moto Razr, which has an MRP of ₹1,49,999 as a price as low as ₹1,04,000. The company is offering a flat ₹20,000 on pre-paid orders along with a set of terms and conditions.

iPhone SE: The device is selling at a price of ₹36,999 along with another 10% discount for customers who will buy the device using Citi Bank and ICICI Bank services.

iPhone XR: Another iPhone on sale is the XR is selling at a price of ₹44,999. The bank offer mentioned above won’t be entirely applicable on the device.

