With the festive season around the corner, e-commerce companies have announced sales to cash-in the event. Walmart-owned Flipkart is running the Big Saving Days sale on its platform. The five-day long sale offers discounts on various products across categories. Here we bring you a list of smart TVs from OnePlus, Realme and others

OnePlus Y1

OnePlus Y1 is an HD Ready LED Smart TV that comes with Dolby Audio support. The smart TV is up for grabs at a discounted price of ₹13,499 after a 32% off on its original price. The TV has a refresh rate of 60Hz and gives an audio output of 20watt. It comes with Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built.

Realme HD Ready smart TV

This Realme Smart TV has an LED screen of 32-inch which is HD Ready. The display has a pixel resolution of 1366x768 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The smart TV boasts of a bezel-less design and is equipped with Dolby Surround Audio for sound. Supported apps include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and Youtube. It is available at ₹13,499 on Flipkart.

Blaupunkt Cybersound

Blaupunkt Cybersound can be purchased at ₹11,999 in the ongoing Flipkart sale. The smart TV has a 32-inch HD Ready LED display that has a refresh rate of 60Hz. The TV boasts of a speaker system with 40watt sound output. It comes with built-in Google Chromecast and Google Assistant.

Vu Premium TV

Vu Premium TV comes with a bezel-less frame. It is selling at a discounted price of Rs11,999 in Flipkart sale. The TV has got a price drop of 40% on its original price. The smart TV runs on Linux operating system and has an audio output of 20 watt with DTS TruSurround support.

Sansui Neo

Sansui Neo with 32-inch HD Ready LED screen is available at ₹12,999 on Flipkart. The smart TV is powered by the A+ Grade Panel, Dynamic Color Enhancer, and ultra-bright display. It comes with a speaker system having 20watt sound output and has a refresh rate of 60Hz.