Flipkart Big Saving Days: Smart TVs from OnePlus, Realme under 20,000

OnePlus Y1 is an HD Ready LED Smart TV that comes with Dolby Audio support. The smart TV is up for grabs at a discounted price of ₹13,499 after a 32% off on its original price. The TV has a refresh rate of 60Hz and gives an audio output of 20watt. It comes with Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built.

