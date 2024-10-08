Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav 2024 Sale announced: Details on top deals, bank offers and more
Walmart-owned Flipkart’s highly anticipated Big Shopping Utsav 2024 sale is set to kick off on October 9. The bonanza will offer Indian consumers substantial savings on a range of mobile phones and electronic devices. Among the star attractions are smartphones from top brands including Apple, Samsung, Vivo, and Google, which will be available at significantly reduced prices.