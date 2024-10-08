Walmart-owned Flipkart’s highly anticipated Big Shopping Utsav 2024 sale is set to kick off on October 9. The bonanza will offer Indian consumers substantial savings on a range of mobile phones and electronic devices. Among the star attractions are smartphones from top brands including Apple, Samsung, Vivo, and Google, which will be available at significantly reduced prices.

Notably, the iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel 8, and Motorola G85 5G are among the devices expected to feature heavy discounts, with select models offering buyers up to 80 per cent off. Notably, the CMF Phone (1), featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, will be priced as low as ₹12,499, while the Oppo K12x 5G can be snapped up for ₹11,844.

In addition to these already impressive markdowns, the e-commerce giant will offer various exchange schemes and coupon discounts, further reducing the effective prices for shoppers. Customers using select banks—such as Axis Bank, RBL Bank, Yes Bank, and BOBCARD—will benefit from an instant 10 per cent discount on purchases. Furthermore, Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders are set to receive five per cent cashback on certain mobile phone purchases.

The sale will extend until October 13, giving shoppers several days to explore deep discounts across categories like personal gadgets, home entertainment systems, and large household appliances. From smartwatches and tablets to washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners, the sale promises price cuts as high as 80 per cent on many high-demand products. Flipkart is also rolling out flexible payment options, including no-cost EMIs and credit benefits of up to ₹1 lakh for users of its Pay Later service.

For those looking to upgrade their technology, the Big Shopping Utsav sale appears to be the perfect opportunity to grab the latest gadgets at a fraction of their usual cost.

