Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Massive discounts on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24+, Pixel 9 and more
Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart has unveiled its much-anticipated Black Friday Sale, set to commence on 24 November and run through 29 November. The event promises substantial savings on a wide array of smartphones, including premium models such as the iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24+, and Google Pixel 9, alongside mid-range and budget-friendly options.