Flipkart's Black Friday Sale starts on 24 November, offering discounts on various smartphones, including the iPhone 15 at ₹57,749 and Samsung Galaxy S24+ at ₹64,999. Budget options like the Moto G85 will be available for ₹16,999, appealing to diverse shoppers.

Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart has unveiled its much-anticipated Black Friday Sale, set to commence on 24 November and run through 29 November. The event promises substantial savings on a wide array of smartphones, including premium models such as the iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24+, and Google Pixel 9, alongside mid-range and budget-friendly options.

Among the most eye-catching offers, the iPhone 15 will be available at an effective price of 57,749, a significant reduction from its original launch price of 79,900. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Plus is set to cost 65,999, while the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max will see its price drop to 1,23,999, down from 1,59,999.

Android enthusiasts are also in for a treat. The Samsung Galaxy S24+ will be on sale at 64,999, while the Pixel 9 will be priced at 71,999, a discount from its launch price of 79,999. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to retail at a remarkable 38,999 during the sale period.

For those seeking value-for-money options, the Moto G85 will receive a 1,000 discount, bringing its effective price to 16,999. The Moto Edge 50 Pro will cost 29,999, while Vivo’s V30 Pro will drop to 33,999, a notable markdown from its initial price of 41,999. Budget-conscious buyers can also look forward to the CMF Phone 1, which is expected to be on sale for just 13,999.

Other devices, including the Moto Edge 50 Fusion, Vivo T3 Ultra, Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Realme P1, Vivo T3, Realme 12X, and Moto Edge 50 Neo, will also feature discounted prices. Details of these offers and additional electronics deals are expected to be revealed soon.

This sale presents a good opportunity for customers planning to upgrade their smartphones or explore the latest in technology who missed the Diwali deals.

 

Published: 22 Nov 2024, 11:03 PM IST
