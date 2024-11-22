Flipkart's Black Friday Sale starts on 24 November, offering discounts on various smartphones, including the iPhone 15 at ₹ 57,749 and Samsung Galaxy S24+ at ₹ 64,999. Budget options like the Moto G85 will be available for ₹ 16,999, appealing to diverse shoppers.

Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart has unveiled its much-anticipated Black Friday Sale, set to commence on 24 November and run through 29 November. The event promises substantial savings on a wide array of smartphones, including premium models such as the iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24+, and Google Pixel 9, alongside mid-range and budget-friendly options.

Among the most eye-catching offers, the iPhone 15 will be available at an effective price of ₹57,749, a significant reduction from its original launch price of ₹79,900. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Plus is set to cost ₹65,999, while the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max will see its price drop to ₹1,23,999, down from ₹1,59,999.

Android enthusiasts are also in for a treat. The Samsung Galaxy S24+ will be on sale at ₹64,999, while the Pixel 9 will be priced at ₹71,999, a discount from its launch price of ₹79,999. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to retail at a remarkable ₹38,999 during the sale period.

For those seeking value-for-money options, the Moto G85 will receive a ₹1,000 discount, bringing its effective price to ₹16,999. The Moto Edge 50 Pro will cost ₹29,999, while Vivo’s V30 Pro will drop to ₹33,999, a notable markdown from its initial price of ₹41,999. Budget-conscious buyers can also look forward to the CMF Phone 1, which is expected to be on sale for just ₹13,999.

Other devices, including the Moto Edge 50 Fusion, Vivo T3 Ultra, Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Realme P1, Vivo T3, Realme 12X, and Moto Edge 50 Neo, will also feature discounted prices. Details of these offers and additional electronics deals are expected to be revealed soon.