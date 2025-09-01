Flipkart confirms Big Billion Days Sale 2025; bank offers, discounts expected

Flipkart has officially confirmed the return of its flagship festive shopping event, the Big Billion Days Sale, for 2025. A teaser for the sale has been published on the company’s website, though the exact dates remain unannounced and are simply listed as “Coming Soon”. In 2024, the event began on 27 September, with early access available a day earlier for Flipkart Plus members.

Wide Range of Discounts Expected

The upcoming sale is expected to feature substantial reductions across a wide range of categories including smartphones, laptops, tablets, televisions, and large household appliances. According to Flipkart’s teaser, shoppers can anticipate limited-time deals, “festive rush hour” offers, and “double discounts” on select products.

Products Highlighted So Far

Among the products highlighted so far are Apple’s iPhone 16, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, OnePlus Buds 3, and Motorola Edge 60 Pro. The sale is also likely to feature discounts on Intel-powered personal computers, 55-inch smart televisions, and front-loading washing machines, catering to both tech buyers and home appliance customers.

Bank Partnerships and Additional Offers

As in previous years, Flipkart is set to partner with banks to provide additional savings opportunities. This year’s partners include Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, with both expected to extend a 10 per cent instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions. Beyond bank-based discounts, shoppers will be able to access no-cost EMI options, UPI-linked promotions, product exchange schemes, and Pay Later services. Flipkart Plus members are also likely to receive exclusive offers through the SuperCoins reward programme.