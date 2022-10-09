Flipkart delivery goes wrong again: Man orders iPhone 13, gets iPhone 14 instead

The incident was shared by a Twitter user Ashwin Hegde.
He says that one of his followers ordered iPhone 13 from Flipkart, but to his surprise the e-tailer delivered iPhone 14.
In another episode of misplaced delivery by online commerce platforms, a man claims that he has received Apple iPhone 14, instead of iPhone 13 which he actually ordered. The incident was shared by a Twitter user Ashwin Hegde. He says that one of his followers ordered iPhone 13 from Flipkart, but to his surprise the e-tailer delivered iPhone 14. According to him, the user has purchased the device during the Big Billion Days sale. Apple iPhone 14 series comes with a starting price of ₹79,900, while the iPhone 13 costs ₹69,900. It is available with discounts in the Flipkart sale.
Hegde’s tweet has gone viral and has so far received more than 9k likes. It has also become a topic of discussion among netizens where some say he should return the device back to Flipkart, others narrate their own experience with Flipkart delivery. “I hope he returned it back and got the genuine replacement. We shouldn't act so cheap. Moreover i know it's not his fault he got a better phone but he should still return that in good faith", commented one user on hegde’s post. “Even i ordered nokia 105 single sim from Amazon and received iPhone 13 pro max", wrote another.
The incident also turned out to be an opportunity for some to mock Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 for similar design and specs. “So that means he ordered iPhone 13 and got iPhone 13", commented a user. “iPhone 13 and 14 are so similar that Flipkart mistook 14 as 13 and delivered that instead of the 13 that he had ordered", says another.
Previously a user named Yashaswi Sharma claimed that he purchased a laptop from Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. But to his disappointment and shock, he received packages of Ghadi detergent from Flipkart. The delivery was accepted by his father who was unaware of the "open-box" delivery concept and simply accepted the order without inspecting it, Sharma said. He said that he has CCTV footage to back up his claim of a Flipkart delivery boy coming and going without the box being inspected. But, the e-tailer’s customer service executive asserted that since the delivery was accepted, no refund is possible.
