Flipkart delivery goes wrong again: Man orders iPhone 13, gets iPhone 14 instead

Hegde’s tweet has gone viral and has so far received more than 9k likes. It has also become a topic of discussion among netizens where some say he should return the device back to Flipkart, others narrate their own experience with Flipkart delivery. “I hope he returned it back and got the genuine replacement. We shouldn't act so cheap. Moreover i know it's not his fault he got a better phone but he should still return that in good faith", commented one user on hegde’s post. “Even i ordered nokia 105 single sim from Amazon and received iPhone 13 pro max", wrote another.