Flipkart Diwali bonanza: Apple iPhone 16 Pro now up to ₹50,000 cheaper? 3 Reasons to buy in 2025

The festival of Diwali is just around the corner, and Flipkart has rolled out massive discounts on a wide range of products including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and smartwatches. If you have been planning to upgrade your phone or finally make the switch from Android to iPhone, this might be the perfect opportunity. Flipkart’s latest offer on the iPhone 16 Pro allows buyers to save up to ₹50,000 with various deals and offers combined. Here is how the offer works.

How to get the iPhone 16 Pro for under ₹ 70,000 The iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) is currently listed at ₹94,999 on Flipkart, down from its original price of ₹1,09,900. Buyers can avail an additional ₹4,000 discount by using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. On top of that, the value can be reduced even further through an exchange offer, Flipkart is offering up to ₹61,900 off depending on the model, condition of your old device, and your location. With these combined offers, customers could effectively save up to ₹50,000 or even more on the iPhone 16 Pro’s launch price.

iPhone 16 Pro: Key Specifications The iPhone 16 Pro features a premium titanium design available in Black, White, Natural and Desert Titanium finishes, complemented by a textured matt glass back and Ceramic Shield front for enhanced durability. It boasts a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive ProMotion refresh rate, HDR10, and Dolby Vision support, reaching up to 2,000 nits of outdoor peak brightness. Powered by the A18 Pro chip with a new 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine, it delivers outstanding performance and efficiency. Apple Intelligence, built directly into iOS, enhances productivity, creativity and privacy. Storage options include 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB, while the device remains sleek and compact at 199 grams. It is also rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.

On the photography front, the iPhone 16 Pro introduces a powerful quad-camera system featuring a 48MP main lens with second-generation sensor-shift stabilisation, a 12MP 5x Telephoto lens with tetraprism design, a 48MP Ultra Wide camera and a 12MP 2x Telephoto option, enabling up to 25x digital zoom and super-high-resolution photos. It supports 4K Dolby Vision recording, ProRes video up to 4K at 120fps, Log video, and Spatial Video capture for immersive playback. The 12MP TrueDepth camera offers 4K video, Night mode, and next-generation portraits with depth control. Connectivity includes 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, alongside USB-C with DisplayPort output. With Face ID, Emergency SOS via satellite, and Crash Detection.

3 Reasons to buy: Enhanced Camera Capabilities: The iPhone 16 Pro introduces a 5x optical zoom lens, a feature previously exclusive to the Pro Max model. This addition allows for greater versatility in photography, enabling users to capture distant subjects with clarity and detail. The device also boasts a 48MP ultrawide camera, improving low-light performance and overall image quality. These advancements make the iPhone 16 Pro a strong competitor in mobile photography.

Powerful Performance with A18 Pro Chip: Equipped with Apple's A18 Pro chip, the iPhone 16 Pro delivers exceptional performance, handling demanding tasks and applications with ease. This chip ensures smooth multitasking and future-proofing for upcoming software updates and applications. Users can expect a responsive and efficient experience across various use cases.

The iPhone 16 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, offering a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for smooth scrolling and responsiveness.