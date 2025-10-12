Flipkart Diwali sale: Top 5 deals on premium mobiles you shouldn't miss – iPhone 16 Pro Max, Vivo X200 FE & more

Ahead of Diwali, e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon have launched their festive sales, offering substantial discounts and attractive offers across smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and other electronic devices. For those planning to upgrade their smartphones, this is a timely opportunity. Below is a curated list of premium flagship smartphones on Flipkart currently available at reduced prices.

Top deals on premium smartphones you should not miss: iPhone 16 (128GB) The iPhone 16 is listed at ₹57,999, down from ₹69,900. Buyers can avail an additional discount of ₹3,000 when using an SBI credit card, alongside an exchange offer worth up to ₹48,990. It features a 6.1-inch display, runs on iOS, and offers 128GB of internal storage. The device is equipped with a 48MP Fusion main camera, an enhanced Ultra Wide lens with autofocus for macro photography, and a 2x optical-quality Telephoto lens. Powered by the A18 chip, the smartphone supports advanced photo and video features, Apple Intelligence, and console-level gaming performance.

iPhone 16 could be available for an effective price of under ₹ 50,000

iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) The iPhone 16 Pro Max is available at ₹1,14,999, reduced from ₹1,34,900. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can save an additional ₹4,000, and exchange offers are available for up to ₹61,900. This device features a Titanium frame with a Ceramic Shield front and textured matt glass back, available in Black, White, Natural, and Desert finishes. It sports a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion, HDR, and Always-On functionality.

Powered by the A18 Pro chip, the handset includes a 48MP Fusion, 48MP Ultra Wide, and 5x Telephoto camera system. It supports 4K Dolby Vision and ProRes video recording, and includes features like Face ID, Wi-Fi 7, Spatial Audio, IP68 water resistance, and Emergency SOS via satellite.

Also Read | Diwali deals alert: 5 Flagship smartphones with HUGE discounts on Amazon

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G now ₹56,000 cheaper in biggest Diwali offer yet

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is available at ₹ 1,14,999, reduced from ₹ 1,34,900.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 5G is now priced at ₹89,999, down from ₹1,09,999. Using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card can provide a further ₹4,000 discount, and exchange offers go up to ₹83,780. This smartphone includes a 6.65-inch (16.91 cm) 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and runs on One UI 7.0 based on Android 15. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, it comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Its triple camera system features a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP secondary lens, and a 12MP front camera. Other highlights include a 3900mAh battery, Galaxy AI, Knox Vault security, and IP68-rated dust and water resistance.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 5G is now priced at ₹ 89,999, down from ₹ 1,09,999.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) Currently available at ₹1,04,727 instead of ₹1,29,999, the Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G can be further discounted by ₹4,000 using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, with an exchange offer of up to ₹61,900. It features a 6.85-inch (17.42 cm) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Running One UI 7 on Android 15, it offers 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone houses a quad rear camera system comprising 200MP, 50MP, 50MP, and 10MP sensors. It includes a 5000mAh battery, S Pen compatibility, Galaxy AI, and IP68 certification. Additional features include personalised briefings and an audio eraser tool.

Currently available at ₹ 1,04,727 instead of ₹ 1,29,999, the Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G can be further discounted by ₹ 4,000 using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, with an exchange offer of up to ₹ 61,900.

Vivo X200 FE (16GB RAM, 512GB ROM) The Vivo X200 FE 5G is available at ₹59,999, reduced from ₹64,999, with an extra ₹4,000 discount on Axis Bank credit cards and exchange offers worth up to ₹50,490. It sports a 6.31-inch (16.04 cm) 120Hz AMOLED display and operates on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

The Vivo X200 FE 5G is available at ₹ 59,999, reduced from ₹ 64,999, with an extra ₹ 4,000 discount on Axis Bank credit cards and exchange offers worth up to ₹ 50,490.