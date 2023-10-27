Flipkart Dussehra Sale: Get iPhone 14 Plus under ₹30,000, here's how the deal works
Flipkart has launched its Flipkart Dussehra Sale, which began on October 22, 2023, and is set to run until October 29, 2023. This sale brings substantial discounts on a wide range of products, including clothing, gadgets, electronics, and more. If you have been eagerly anticipating this sale to purchase a new iPhone, you are in luck, as Flipkart is currently offering iPhone 14 plus under ₹30,000 inclusive of all the offers and discounts. Here is how the offer functions.