Flipkart has launched its Flipkart Dussehra Sale, which began on October 22, 2023, and is set to run until October 29, 2023. This sale brings substantial discounts on a wide range of products, including clothing, gadgets, electronics, and more. If you have been eagerly anticipating this sale to purchase a new iPhone, you are in luck, as Flipkart is currently offering iPhone 14 plus under ₹30,000 inclusive of all the offers and discounts. Here is how the offer functions.

The premium smartphone is currently being offered at an impressive price of only Rs. 64,999, a substantial reduction from its initial cost of Rs. 79,900. This represents a remarkable 18% discount as part of the ongoing Flipkart sale.

Moreover, the deal on the iPhone 14 Plus at Flipkart goes beyond the initial discount. There are additional enticing offers that can further enhance your purchase. If you're a Kotak Bank Credit Card holder, there is a special treat for you. You can avail an extra 10 percent discount, up to Rs. 1250, on orders over Rs. 5000, increasing your savings and maximizing the value of this offer.

To further reduce the price of your new iPhone, you can also explore the exchange offer, potentially saving you up to an impressive Rs. 39,150. After availing all the offers and discounts mentioned above, the effective cost of the iPhone 14 will come down to ₹24,599.

To determine if the exchange offer is available in your area, just input your PIN code. It is important to note that for you to optimize your savings with the exchange, your old phone should be in excellent condition.

The iPhone 14 Plus boasts a Super Retina XDR display with a 6.7-inch screen. this high-end smartphone includes a 12 MP primary camera and an ultra-wide camera, accompanied by Portrait mode for precise Focus and Depth Control, making it easy to capture artistic photos. The iPhone 14 Plus also comes with MagSafe wireless charging, supporting speeds of up to 15 W, as well as Qi wireless charging at up to 7.5 W.

