Flipkart Dussehra sale live for Plus members:Deals on Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6a

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale is now live for Flipkart Plus members. The sale offers discounts on a range of smartphones across brands and price categories. Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer a 10% instant discount on purchases made during the sale. The sale will continue till October 8. If you looking to buy a smartphone, here’s a list that you may like
In the sale, Apple iPhone 11 can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹34,490 after bank offers and discounts. It is selling at ₹41,990 on Flipkart right now. Similarly, iPhone 13 will be available at ₹57,240. The phone’s 128GB storage model is listed at ₹59,990 on the e-tailer’s site. The smartphone comes powered by A15 Bionic chipset and features a 12MP camera at the front for selfies. Apple iPhone 12 mini, on the other hand, is retailing at a discounted price of ₹35,990. iPhone 12 Pro is selling at a retail price of ₹97,240.
The Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale offers Nothing Phone (1) at a discounted price of ₹29,999 for the 128GB storage model. Its original price is ₹37,999 and is selling at 21% off, as listed on Flipkart. The phone’s 256GB storage variant can be purchased at ₹32,999.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available at ₹32,999 onwards in the ongoing sale. Google Pixel 6a can be purchased at ₹28,999 onwards in the sale after exchange discounts and bank offers. The phone comes powered by the company’s own Tensor chipset and feature 12MP dual rear camera setup.
Motorola Edge 20 Pro is available at a discounted price of ₹29,499 in the sale. While the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is up for grabs at ₹41,499 onwards. Vivo V25 Pro 5G is selling at ₹32,499 onwards. It comes with colour changing glass panel on the back.
The sale will go live for all users on October 5.
