Flipkart Dussehra sale live for Plus members:Deals on Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6a

In the sale, Apple iPhone 11 can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹34,490 after bank offers and discounts. It is selling at ₹41,990 on Flipkart right now. Similarly, iPhone 13 will be available at ₹57,240. The phone’s 128GB storage model is listed at ₹59,990 on the e-tailer’s site. The smartphone comes powered by A15 Bionic chipset and features a 12MP camera at the front for selfies. Apple iPhone 12 mini, on the other hand, is retailing at a discounted price of ₹35,990. iPhone 12 Pro is selling at a retail price of ₹97,240.